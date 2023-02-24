Can You Feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image Source: Endnight Games

In Sons of the Forest, you’re tasked with surviving a cannibal-infested hellscape while also attempting to find a lost billionaire. Thankfully, you’re not going to be entirely alone on your journey, as you’re joined by companions like Kelvin. In order to keep you both alive, many are wondering if you can feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest? Here is everything you need to know.

How to Feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

While Kelvin may come off as incompetent and in need of babysitting at first, he actually can take care of himself for the most part when it comes to feeding himself. The AI will honestly take care of himself when it comes to sustenance, but you can still interact with him and offer him items if you’re worried about him.

To interact with Kelvin simply go up to him and press E to bring up your notepad, allowing you to give him commands. One such command is “Take Item,” though food isn’t one of the items he can take.

You’ll likely notice that he will simply follow your actions whenever you’re out scavenging for food or water, though, so you don’t have to worry about the fact that you can’t give him any food. For now, that is everything you need to know about if can feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

For more tips and tricks on surviving cannibal island, be sure to check out all of our related guides below, including what to do to Kelven if he starts getting on your nerves.

