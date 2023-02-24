How to Craft & Equip Arrows in Sons of the Forest

Let’s be real, using a bow and arrows is one of the most enjoyable ways of taking down enemies in video games, and it’s no different in Sons of the Forest. Of course, to use a bow to take down all those crazy cannibals, you’re going to need some pointy ammo for it! Here’s how to craft and equip arrows in Sons of the Forest.

Crafting Arrows in Sons of the Forest

To craft arrows, you’ll need the following:

Feathers x2

Small Rocks x4

Sticks x2

The good news is these are incredibly easy crafting materials to get your hands on. Sticks can be cut from trees and can also just be found on the floor in most areas of the island. Small rocks can easily be found on the beach, while feathers can be found by killing any birds you spot.

Birds can be found around the forest as you’re busy exploring. Wait for them to rest their little legs on the ground, and then kill it with your chosen weapon. Once the bird’s been killed, you can pick up the feathers floating in the air. Simply press E when looking at them and you’ll add them to your inventory.

Now that you’ve got all the materials, press I to open your inventory, and right click on them to put them in the crafting area. Click on the little cog icon and you’ll combine them all. Congratulations, you’ve now got Sons of the Forest Arrows!

How to Equip Arrows & Use Them With Your Bow

Now that you’ve made your arrows, it’s time to put them to good use. With your bow equipped, simply press the left mouse button (LMB) and you’ll draw an arrow in your bow. Now move your mouse to aim at a target, and release LMB to fire the arrow.

Any arrows that you’ve fired can be picked up off the floor, so make sure you do a cleanup run after shooting down those pesky cannibals to recycle your bow’s ammo!

That’s everything you need to know on how to craft and equip arrows in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game, be sure to check out our links below.

