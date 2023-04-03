How to Get Deer Antlers in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features many unlockable items and cosmetics that players can obtain by completing various challenges. Besides making Leon look either good or ridiculous, these objects offer all kinds of buffs that can make gameplay easier. Here’s how you can get the Deer Antlers in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking Deer Antlers in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can unlock the Deer Antlers by completing the game on Standard mode and receiving an S+ Rank. That means you must reach the end credit scene with a total playtime of under five hours. You may think that playing with a New Game Plus save file can help you accomplish this feat since you can access your upgraded weapons and maybe even buy the Infinite Rocket Launcher.

Unfortunately, that is impossible since your total playtime will also carry over, preventing you from getting the required S+ Rank. You have to do this the hard way by understanding all the mechanics and boss fights. You may also use various skips that the community has discovered, such as using the two Golden Eggs to quickly end the Salazar boss fight.

Once you have reached the requirements, you can purchase the Deer Antlers in the Extra Content Shop from the main menu. The item will cost you 2,000 CP, and you can go to the Extra menu to equip the accessory on Leon.

The Deer Antlers will significantly increase the attack power of your knife, and this buff will only apply if you wear the accessory. So, if you remove it because it causes the serious agent to look silly, you won’t receive the ATK boost anymore.

That is everything you need to know about the Deer Antlers in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other guides on Twinfinite.

