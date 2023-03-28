Resident Evil 4 Remake Ranking System Explained

Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake debuted on March 24 to widespread acclaim, with audiences and critics alike relishing the opportunity to delve back into a reskinned and terrifying horror classic. One feature of the remake that players may not know about is a rank given on completion of the game’s story. Here, we’re explaining the Resident Evil 4 Remake ranking system in full, including the rewards and prizes you can earn for certain ranks.

Resident Evil 4 Ranks, Requirements & Rewards

There are a number of different ranks players can achieve based on the quality and speed of their playthrough, with the highest rank being S+. Below, we’re running through what players need to do to attain the different ranks.

As you can see, a lot of the ranks system revolves around how quickly the game is completed at a certain difficulty.

Rank Assisted Playtime Standard Playtime Hardcore Playtime Professional Playtime S+ Under 4 hours (New Game+ does not count) Under 5 hours (New Game+ does not count) Under 5 hours 30 minutes (New Game+ does not count) Under 5 hours 30 minutes with a max of 15 saves (New Game+ does not count) S Under 4 hours Under 5 hours Under 5 hours 30 minutes Under 5 hours 30 minutes A Under 15 hours Under 12 hours Under 10 hours Under 7 hours B Any time frame Any time frame Any time frame Any time frame

There are a series of rewards players can earn depending on the rank they’ve achieved. For example, the cat ears accessory is granted to players who have earned a S+ rank on Professional difficulty. These are incredibly valuable as they reward players with infinite ammo on any weapon.

Naturally, that’s about as good as they get but challenging yourself at tougher difficulties after a first playthrough is bound to be rewarding. For all the latest on RE4 Remake, stay tuned to Twinfinite and check out the related content below.

Related Posts