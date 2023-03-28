How to Get Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Just like past games, Resident Evil 4 Remake offers a ton of unlockable bonuses for you to collect even after you’ve beaten the game. This means that you can get a lot out of subsequent playthroughs by challenging yourself, and trying to beat the game multiple times with various restrictions imposed on you. Here’s how to get the Cat Ears accessory in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking the Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To get the Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll need to beat the game on Professional Mode with an S+ ranking.

This means that you’ll need to beat the game once on any difficulty to unlock Professional Mode, then start a fresh file and beat it on Professional to get S+. This is no mean feat, as Professional Mode features much tougher enemies, higher prices, perfect parries, and more resource scarcity. And beyond that, getting S+ rank also requires you to beat the game in less than five and a half hours on Professional Mode.

You’ll need to be very efficient with how you play, and be careful not to waste too much time backtracking. Once you’ve beaten the game with S+ rank, you’ll be able to get the Cat Ears from the Bonuses menu from the title screen.

What the Cat Ears Do in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Cat Ears are probably the most powerful accessory in the game, as they grant you the infinite ammo perk for every weapon in your possession. This means that you never have to worry about crafting or picking up ammo again, and you should be able to just breeze through the game with no worries.

This does take away a lot of the tension, of course, but hey, you’ve earned it.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Cat Ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

