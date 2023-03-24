How to Get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has finally arrived and players want to know anything and everything about Capcom’s remake of the horror classic. Here, we’re running through how to get infinite ammo in the Resident Evil 4 Remake and which weapons specifically can benefit.

Like other horror / survival games, RE4 Remake forces players to be sensible and thrifty with their ammo, especially in early game chapters. You simply won’t be able to lay down suppressive fire against your undead foes because you won’t have the bullets to do so.

However, there are a few weapons that are eligible for an infinite ammunition boost, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of shots when they’re equipped.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Infinite Ammo

Specifically, players can receive infinite ammo boosts for the Rocket Launcher, Handcannon and Chicago Typewriter SMG. The trick to each is outlined below:

Rocket Launcher – Completing the game so you unlock New Game Plus will give you the option, on subsequent playthroughs, to purchase infinite Rocket Launcher ammo from the Merchant for 2 million Pesetas.

Handcannon – Completing the game on Professional difficulty and without any special weapons will allow players to receive infinite ammo for the Handcannon, again via a visit to the Merchant.

Chicago Typewriter SMG – Like the Handcannon, players have to complete RE4 Remake on Professional difficulty but, for the SMG's infinite ammo, it'll have to be done with at least an 'A' grade. Having done that, get on your way to the Merchant and you'll be able to purchase it.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking infinite ammo for the Rocket Launcher, Handcannon and Chicago Typewriter SMG in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If and when more weapons are able to receive the same bonus, this list will be reflected as such. Until then, conserve your ammo sensibly!

