Is There New Game Plus in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Resident Evil 4 Remake has succeeded in becoming a faithful recreation of the original title while keeping the core of the game intact. However, although it has brought back various mechanics that fans love, some of you may wonder whether Resident Evil 4 Remake also has a New Game Plus option that is present in other Capcom games. If you want to know the answer, you’ve come to the right place because we’ll answer that in detail.

Does Resident Evil 4 Remake Have New Game Plus?

Resident Evil 4 Remake features a New Game Plus mode, which can be unlocked by completing the game once. It lets you carry over all your upgrades, money, weapons, and other things into your new playthrough.

Unlike the original title, which restricts you from starting a New Game Plus on a different difficulty setting, the remake allows you to begin an NG+ run on higher difficulties despite finishing the title in easier modes. You can even jump to Professional difficulty on your New Game Plus run, even if you completed the game in Assisted mode previously.

You can access your NG+ by selecting Main Story and then Load Game. After that, you must pick the save file that says “New Playthrough”. After clicking, the game will allow you to select the difficulty mode for your next run.

Hopefully, that answers your question about whether or not Resident Evil 4 Remake has a New Game Plus mode. Before jumping back into the game to fight Los Iluminados, consider reading other articles below.

