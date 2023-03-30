How to Get the Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake lets you try out various unique weapons, like the Bolt Thrower and the CQBR Assault Rifle, that you can use to kill numerous horrifying monsters that block your path. Although most firearms have their own advantages and disadvantages to balance the gameplay, one weapon is unlike the rest. Here is how you can get the powerful Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Obtaining the Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You won’t be able to acquire the Infinite Rocket Launcher during your first playthrough because the weapon will only become available in the New Game Plus mode. You can begin an NG+ run by continuing the save file labeled “New Playthrough”.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Unlike in your first run, where you encounter the Merchant after being knocked out by Méndez, he will set up a shop behind the Hunter’s Lodge in the New Game Plus mode. When you talk to him, he will tell you that he has some new items for sale, and you will be able to find the Infinite Rocket Launcher in his inventory.

The weapon costs a whopping 2 million Pesetas, and it is certainly worth the money. The Infinite Rocket Launcher can kill any enemy and boss with one hit, removing all combat challenges in the game. It is something you buy after you are done with experiencing the horror the title provides and when you just want to watch the world burn.

That is everything you need to know about the Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you want to know how to get other weapons in the game, be sure to check out these articles below.

Related Posts