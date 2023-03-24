Image Source: Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is a very faithful retooling of the original action game from 2005, but there are a few key differences that may stump you from time to time, such as the introductory sequence. Here’s how to escape the Hunter’s Lodge in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Getting Out of the Hunter’s Lodge in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After your first hostile encounter in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll be tasked with exiting the Hunter’s Lodge, but at this point, you’ll start running into deranged villagers trying to kill you. To make matters worse, you’ll find that the front door that you came through is now locked, leaving you trapped in the house. But fret not, here’s what you need to do.

Right as you gain control of Leon, move forward and exit the basement, and take out the villager in your way. Head back up to the first floor and go forward, but instead of taking a left towards the front door, turn right.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Follow the steps up to the second room to trigger a cutscene where Leon uncovers new information about Ashley’s whereabouts. He’ll then get surrounded by more villagers, but he’ll eventually jump out the window to make his escape.

That’s all you need to know about how to get out of the Hunter’s Lodge in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

