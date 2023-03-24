Who Is Leon’s Voice Actor in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake dropped on March 24, finally giving fans of the iconic horror franchise a chance to dive into a reskinned and remade classic. Naturally, protagonist Leon Kennedy returns in a big way, meaning fans are wondering who plays the federal agent in the RE4 Remake. Here, we’re answering who Leon Kennedy’s voice actor is in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Leon Kennedy Voice Actor in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In the English-language version of the RE4 Remake, Leon Kennedy is voiced by Nick Apostolides.

Apostolides is an American actor with a track record in video games. He provided the voice of Leon Kennedy in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake and also in 2021’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness TV series.

Elsewhere, he’s starred in Call of Duty games, Madden and played the role of Charles Eriksen in Life is Strange 2.

His passion for Leon Kennedy and Resident Evil is clear from a quick glance at his Twitter, sharing a cosplay as the protagonist back in 2020.

In the Japanese version of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon Kennedy is voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa.

Morikawa has played Kennedy in a series of Resident Evil games in the past, including Raccoon City, Damnation and Infinite Darkness. In film, he is known as the Japanese dubbing actor for stars like Ewan McGregor and Tom Cruise.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leon Kennedy Motion Capture Actor

So, if the voice work is done by Morikawa and Apostolides respectively, who did the motion capture work for Leon Kennedy?

For the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon Kennedy’s motion capture performance was done by Eduard Badaluta.

Badaluta is a Romanian model and actor, who also provided the capture work for Kennedy in the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake.

There you have it – that’s all there is to know about the Leon Kennedy voice actor in Resident Evil 4 Remake! You can check out all our related RE4 Remake content via the links below.

