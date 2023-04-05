How to Chase Away Hyenas in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lion King Realm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update brought The Lion King characters Simba and Nala to the valley, and with them came new a location players can travel to referred to as the African Savannah. After using 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock the African Savannah door in the castle, you’ll arrive in the new realm and will have to complete the Eyes in the Dark quest to help Nala scare away the Hyenas in Dreamlight Valley.

How To Complete Eyes in the Dark Quest in Dreamlight Valley

In order for Nala to be reunited with Simba, she needs to safely reach him — this proves to be a challenge because the Hyenas are on her path. With the power of magic, it’s easy to chase those pesky Hyenas away. For your first task, you need to collect Thorn Bush seeds that are used to grow thorn bushes that will block the Hyena’s path. Thorn bush seeds can be collected from dried-out thorn bushes located in the area.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Considering how everything around is dark and gloomy, it might be tricky to spot the dried-out thorn bushes, but hopefully, this image above helps you locate some of them. They’re all around the first location you enter in the realm, and you can find them by going around the area in a circle. Considering how small this section is, they shouldn’t be too hard to find now that you know what they look like. Once you’ve found all of the dried thorns, use your shovel to dig them up and collect the seeds.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you’ve collected all of the seeds, you’ll then need to plant them in the holes near the ledge as shown above. After planting the seeds, you can use your watering can to grow the night thorns. After following all of these steps, you will have successfully held off a whole pack of Hyenas and completed the first part in Nala’s Eyes in the Dark questline.

That’s how you can help Nala chase away the Hyenas in Dreamlight Valley. For more guides on Dreamlight Valley, such as how to get around the map faster by gliding, feel free to check out the related links below.

