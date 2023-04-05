Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The previous traveling mechanics of Disney Dreamlight Valley were relatively slow compared to other games. But now, players can try out a new fast movement feature by initiating a magical hovering ability thanks to the addition of the Pride of the Valley update. So, if you want to start cruising down the realm, here’s how to glide in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those who want to glide in Disney Dreamlight Valley must obtain the Well Fed buff in order to unlock the ‘Sprint’ mechanic. To do this, you’ll need to eat enough meals until your stamina bar shows a yellow color, where you can also see the boost in the bottom-right corner:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you’ve consumed the dishes, you can hold the ‘Sprint’ button to hover around the realm quickly. You’ll need to practice this procedure a few times to get used to the new sliding movements, but it should be relatively easy to master over time. Although the boost can deplete reasonably quickly, you can consume high-star-rated recipes to level your stamina bar significantly.

The Pride of the Valley update includes an enhancement to the Well Fed buff by increasing the chances of Critical Results with various activities. Therefore, you can get more items with fishing, mining, and harvesting to maximize your character’s performance.

If you are low on energy, you can try out the new sitting feature from the update, as it can replenish your stamina over time. You can also check out our How to Deal With Exhaustion guide for more tips and tricks for this vulnerable state.

Now that you know how to glide in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have an easier time exploring the realm at a tremendous amount of speed. While you are here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to unlock Simba and Nala.

