Best Guns in COD Mobile 2023

If you want to stay on top of the competition, you’ll need to use the best guns in CoD Mobile, and this list will give you the advantage you need. For ranked matches, you’ll be looking for the right gun that capitalizes on your playstyle, while keeping in mind the map and your team comp. And we can’t forget that in each new season or update the weapon balance changes drastically along with the meta. Fortunately, we have the best all-around weapons to choose from in the current 2023 season so you can keep getting your fix of victories in COD Mobile.

Best Guns in CoD Mobile

CBR4 (Submachine Gun)

SKS (Marksman Rifle)

M13 (Assault Rifle)

DL Q33 (Sniper Rifle)

Holger 26 LMG (Light Machine Gun)

These are our picks for the best guns you can use in the game right now, and we’ll go over each of them in more detail below:

CBR4, Submachine Gun

One of the best-looking guns in Call of Duty Mobile, the CBR4 SMG is a deadly weapon for those seeking a quick fire rate and a precise shot. This gun comes with plenty of mobility and has minimal recoil. Although this is more of a close-range weapon, it can also be used mid-range if you want to stay further back from their opponent. Put together a dominant loadout for the CBR4 based on its characteristics, and you’ll be good to go.

SKS, Marksman Rifle

The SKS absolutely has to be mentioned on this list, as it is easily one of the best “one-shot, one-kill” weapons available in COD Mobile. The gun showcases a very high amount of damage per shot, and though the base version may fall short in the mobility aspect, that is easily fixed with a proper build as players level up their weapon. This gun is very versatile and can be used as a short-range or long-range weapon based on the player’s personal play style.

Long-range shots are 100% possible with the addition of a scope, but most players prefer to use the SKS as more of a shotgun-style weapon to maximize the damage. The control on this gun is much higher than most of the base version guns available, keeping the recoil at bay for the most part. Those who want to main the SKS should focus primarily on accuracy and range to make the most out of the gun during Ranked matches.

M13, Assault Rifle

The M13 is a fully-automatic assault rifle that is unlocked later on in the game when players reach rank 39 in multiplayer. Though the gun does have lower damage than most of the assault rifles available, it makes up for that with the fastest ADS (aim down sights) speed in its class. Players who shoot from the hip will also find this gun to be a major asset, as it has an insane hipfire spread that works wonders for those caught off guard by a close-range enemy.

Those who choose the M13 as their main loadout should focus on control and accuracy due to the recoil being one of the worst aspects of this gun. The gun will drift upwards relatively quickly due to its high fire rate, but again this is fixed ever so slightly by building the gun properly as players level it up. Short burst fire is preferred when using the M13 to also help cut down on the recoil. This weapon is also very versatile when it comes to mid-range and close-range fighting, making it a fan favorite.

DL Q33, Sniper Rifle

One of the few guns capable of one-shot kills, the DL Q33 has remained dominant throughout multiple seasons and is the primary weapon of choice for sniper players. Surprisingly this gun has a relatively high rate of fire to complement its pinpoint accuracy. The most useful perks of this gun are Agile, Toughness, Sleight of Hand, and Dead Silence.

For attachments, it’s a good idea to use the MIP Light barrel, YKM Combat Stock, and OWC Tactical Laser. Without any attachments, this sniper rifle’s stats are still highly impressive in terms of stock damage, fire rate, and accuracy. And even after a slight Battle Royale attachment nerf, all of the pros of this sniper rifle keep it at the top of the game.

Holger 26 LMG, Light Machine Gun

The Holger 26 continues to be the best all-around light machine gun in COD mobile thanks to its wide variety of available attachments making it perfect for personal customization. It features an excellent balance of range, recoil control, ammo capacity, and mobility. Better yet, you can build your Holger 26 loadout to easily fit your playstyle and team comp role. It’s easy to modify this weapon with attachments and perks so that it’s more effective, close, medium, or long rage, making it a versatile multi-tool for LMG players.

Call of Duty Mobile is easily one of the most played mobile games available on the market, and the franchise made sure to include an array of weapons for players to choose from to make the most out of their gameplay. Though it does take time to build up every weapon and unlock the attachments needed to make them as devastating as possible, it makes the game more fun and keeps players engaged for long periods of time.

That does it for our picks for the best guns in CoD Mobile to date. We hope it makes choosing the right weapon much easier and less stressful!

