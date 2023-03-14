WWE 2K23 Reveals More Details on “Never Give Up” John Cena Showcase
Are you ruthless enough?
2K Sports and Visual Concepts have provided even more details regarding their signature Showcase game mode.
Not unlike WWE 2K15, players will be able to experience John Cena‘s now 20-year career over the course of several matches. However, unlike previous entries, players will get to experience this year’s mode — entitled “Never Give Up” — playing as some of his biggest rivals, including Batista, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock.
While Showcase mode can be traced back as far as WWE ’13, 2K15 is the first time the franchise introduced it through the lens of specific superstars rather than moments in time. In WWE 2K22, Rey Mysterio was given the spotlight.
But just because you won’t be playing through said career as Cena himself doesn’t mean the “Peacemaker” star won’t be involved.
Every John Cena Showcase Feature in WWE 2K23
- John Cena’s Toughest Losses: From SmackDown 2002 through SummerSlam 2021, you’ll take control of several big-name opponents.
- Sports Documentary Presentation: Cena will be on hand to walk you through these career highs and lows, touching on the significance of each match along the way.
- New Gameplay Additions: Each match features different sets and strategies in order to keep the Showcase fresh.
- Every Era of John Cena: From the Doctor of Thuganomics to the leader of Cenation, you’ll take on all forms of the 16-time World Champion.
- Slingshot Technology: New technology enables the game to transition from in-ring gameplay to live-action historical footage.
All John Cena Showcase Matches in WWE 2K23
As of right now, WWE 2K23 will feature 14 separate Showcase matches for players to battle through. They are as follows:
- John Cena vs. Kurt Angle — SmackDown, 2002
- John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar — Backlash, 2003
- John Cena vs. The Undertaker — Vengeance, 2003
- John Cena vs. Edge — New Year’s Revolution, 2006
- John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam — ECW One Night Stand, 2006
- John Cena vs. Edge — SummerSlam, 2006
- John Cena vs. Triple H — Night of Champions, 2008
- John Cena vs. Batista — SummerSlam, 2008
- John Cena vs. Randy Orton — Hell In a Cell, 2009
- John Cena vs. The Rock — WrestleMania 28, 2012
- John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam, 2014
- John Cena vs. AJ Styles — SummerSlam, 2016
- John Cena vs. The Undertaker — WrestleMania 34, 2018
- John Cena vs. Roman Reigns — SummerSlam, 2021
WWE 2K23 releases everywhere March 17, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
