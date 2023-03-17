Will Diablo 4 Have A Season Pass? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard

Diablo IV is set to take players on another dark journey through the depths of hell. It’s been over a decade since the release of Diablo III meaning that players are itching to take on the demonic hordes. But how much longevity and content can players expect after the game launches in June? Here’s everything we know about whether Diablo IV will have a season pass.

Is There Going to be a Season Pass in Diablo IV?

Diablo 4 will have a season pass in the form of the franchise’s first-ever paid battle pass with a rotational structure of content. The first season is set to launch in the weeks following the game’s release so that early access pre-order bonuses don’t give players an unfair advantage over others.

Each season will have its own season pass which is set to last for three months before it starts fresh for the following season. The mechanic is set to operate in a similar manner to Diablo II’s ladder structure. Battle Pass XP can be gained from completing regular in-game objectives such as killing monsters and completing the game’s many dungeons.

How Long Will it Take to Complete Diablo 4’s Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass will take around 75 hours for players to complete and has a cross-progression feature which means you maintain the progress you made in the game if you were originally playing on Xbox but later opted to play on PC.

There’s currently no word on an exact date for the first season of content for Diablo 4 but it’s likely Blizzard will provide a release date before the game launches. In the meantime, the game will operate in a pre-season mode.

That’s everything we know about whether Diablo 4 will have a Season Pass. Be sure to check out our coverage of the beta below.

