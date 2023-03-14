Is Diablo 4 Coming to Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

To Game Pass or not to Game Pass? That is the question.

If you’re looking for a super satisfying ARPG that’s all about that sweet, sweet loot then Diablo 4 is likely already on your radar. Procedurally-generated dungeons, and that loot-focused character building will accompany an open world and PvP functionality to create an all-new Diablo experience like nothing we’ve seen before. If you’ve got an Xbox or PC, there’s a good chance you’re wondering if Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass, so you can check it out for free.

Will Diablo IV Come to Xbox & PC Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Diablo 4 isn’t currently slated to come to Game Pass for either Xbox or PC. The news was confirmed by Senior Vice President and Diablo GM, Rod Fergusson on Twitter.

The tweet reads: “It’s awesome seeing the excitement around the Diablo IV Beta, and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17.”

It's awesome seeing the excitement around the Diablo IV Beta, and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) March 13, 2023

While this may come as disappointing news to some players, it’s worth pointing out that these things can change. Given Microsoft is still in the process of completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there’s a chance that once this is complete, Microsoft will look to add Activision Blizzards’ various games to the subscription service.

This was the case with Bethesda’s popular franchises following Microsoft’s acquisition of the publisher’s parent company, ZeniMax Media. Games from Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and many other franchises from Bethesda’s development studios were all added to Game Pass once the deal was all signed, sealed and delivered (they were yours!… sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

Diablo 4’s beta starts this weekend, running from March 17 – 19 for those that have pre-ordered the game. An open beta session will run the following weekend for all players from March 24 – March 26.

Diablo 4 is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5 on June 6.

