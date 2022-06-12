Diablo IV Necromancer Class Revealed, Alongside World Bosses, PvP Details, & More

While Diablo IV has been announced for a bit now, we’re finally getting a proper look at some gameplay. Blizzard showed off a cinematic trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase today, which you can check out down below:

The trailer itself definitely evokes an eerie vibe that’s a far cry from Diablo III, which had been criticized for looking a little too bright and happy clappy. Blizzard also revealed that the Necromancer class would be playable at launch, which is definitely exciting news for series fans who love summoning the undead.

Aside from the cinematic trailer, Blizzard also dropped a gameplay trailer showing off various environments and some character customization elements. The game will feature giant world bosses that you can take on during certain times, and just like in previous games in the series, you can team up with other players to loot together.

Blizzard revealed that there will be cross-play, allowing players to team up with their friends on other platforms. It was also revealed that PvP elements will involve marking outstanding players as champions on the map, and this will encourage other players to hunt you down for massive loot gains.

Diablo IV is set to be released for PC and consoles in 2023.

Related Posts