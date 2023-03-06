Why Is Deku Fighting Class 1-A in My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia’s Season 6 has taken a much darker turn of events following the Paranormal Liberation War ark, with Deku going through some heavy personal changes and abandoning his role as a student at U.A. High. Things have changed so drastically that Deku even ends up going head-to-head against his friends and classmates, who are on opposing sides to him. Here’s everything you need to know about why Deku is fighting Class 1-A in My Hero Academia, explained.

Why Are Deku and Class 1-A Fighting in My Hero Academia? Explained

Class 1-A are fighting Deku in My Hero Academia because he’s taken on a much darker persona and abandoned U.A High. Deku believes that by abandoning his classmates and isolating himself, he was choosing the safest option for everyone since All For One and Tomura Shigaraki could track him down and strike at any given opportunity.

Image Source: Studio Bones

While Deku sees this as the safest decision, his friends and classmates do not agree and have set out to track him down and bring him back home to U.A. High, in a search-and-rescue-style mission. Deku, fearing that this would put everyone at risk, fights back against them to try and free himself and escape back on the run once again.

What Episode Do Deku and Class 1-A Fight?

Deku’s rumble against Class 1-A takes place during Season 6, Episode 23 of the My Hero Academia anime. This episode is set to premiere on Sunday, March 11, 2023, and will cover the full fight between Deku and his classmates.

Image Source: Studio Bones

You can expect to see a showcase of Deku’s new skills in using multiple One For All Quirks simultaneously, and as assets to set up powerful distractions, combo attacks, and maneuvers in combat with Black Whip, Float, Smokescreen, and more.

Of course, Class 1-A will throw everything at him to try and bring their beloved and inspirational young hero friend back, so be prepared to see the new abilities and team-based approach of the fellow students that Deku has inspired, such as Uraraka, Iida, Sero, Kaminari, Mina, Momo, and Todoroki. Even the likes of cowardly Mineta and longtime rival Bakugo step up to help Deku, which indicates just how much the young hero matters to his peers.

That's everything you need to know about why Deku is fighting Class 1-A in My Hero Academia.

