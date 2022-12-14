Does All for One Take Over Shigaraki in My Hero Academia? Explained

Image Source: Studio Bones

Here’s everything you need to know about if One For All takes over Shigaraki in My Hero Academia.

Tomura Shigaraki has been the protégé of the ultimate villain, All For One, since My Hero Academia’s story began. The two have been working together to disrupt the lives of Deku and his classmates, seeking to steal One For All and take over the world. However, things have taken an interesting turn in My Hero Academia, proving these antagonists are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals. Here’s everything you need to know about if All For One takes over Shigaraki in My Hero Academia.

Does All for One Take Over Shigaraki in My Hero Academia?

It has been revealed in My Hero Academia that All For One foresaw his defeat against All Might and had his Quirk duplicated in advance, resulting in the existence of two All For Ones. His goal was to preserve the original All For One Quirk and transfer it to his apprentice, Tomura Shigaraki, with the help of his ally, Kyudai Garaki.

After this operation, Shigaraki obtains access to not just All For One but also every Quirk One For All had previously possessed. However, Shigaraki does not have the power to use all of the additional powers within All For One with complete control, nor to steal One For All, as the operation was only 75% completed.

In chapter 310 of the manga, Shigaraki is fighting with Star and Stripe using All For One. As the fight grows more heated, Shigaraki and All For One begin to fuse into one being, further increasing their power. It is mentioned by All For One that this procedure would usually take two months to complete. However, Shigaraki held such a burning hatred that it accelerated the process, leaving them at 98% completion. All For One also states that they will no longer be All For One or Tomura Shigaraki but rather a new being that emerged from within.

Additionally, three new Quirks of the All For One/Shigaraki fusion have been revealed. These Quirks are known as Heavy Payload, Reflect, and Scatter.

