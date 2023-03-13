Who Does Laura Bailey Play in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Credit: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us has had no shortage of cameos from individuals who played a significant part in the success of the video game series the show is adapted from. While they’ve been spread out here and there throughout the season, there was one well-hidden, surprise cameo from Laura Bailey in the finale that many fans may have missed. If you missed this appearance and are scrambling to think of when she could featured on-screen, here’s who Laura Bailey plays in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Who Did Laura Bailey Play During Her Cameo in HBO’s The Last of Us? Explained

Laura Bailey is most well-known in The Last of Us community as the voice actor for Abby in The Last of Us Part II. However, it turns out that she made an easily-missed cameo in the season one finale of HBO’s adaptation, playing one of the nurses in the operating room when Joel arrives to take Ellie back.

While Laura Bailey is known for her voice-acting role as Abby, she had a much more minor role in The Last of Us 1 as one of these nurses. This makes it the perfect part for her to play as a cameo, revisiting the role that started it all for her within The Last of Us franchise.

As showrunners Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin stated on Episode 9 of HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, this was one of the very few available spots they could make work while trying to squeeze her into the show somewhere. In response to the offer, Laura Bailey instantaneously accepted, claiming it would be the perfect secretive hidden cameo.

