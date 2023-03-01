Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has recently released and it has brought a good few in-game secrets with it. There are various tools, weapons, and even clothes that can be found across the extensive map if you spend enough time looking for them. Some of these items serve a significant purpose while others are more aesthetically pleasing or for fun, such as the Pajamas. If you are wondering where to find Pajamas in Sons of the Forest so that you can invoke an island slumber party, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Pajamas Location

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The first thing that you are going to need to do if you want to locate the Pajamas in Sons of the Forest is open up your GPS map to find the areas shown below. These will be VIPs bunker which means that they require the use of a VIP Keycard to enter. Both of the bunkers have the same set of Pajamas, so you can choose to go to whichever one is more convenient for you.

If you go to the one located nearby the east coastline, follow the directions below to come across the Pajamas quickly:

Enter through the bunker gate with a dead body outside; it should be located right on top of a green circle marker on your GPS map Use your VIP Keycard to open up the door and head down the stairs once inside the bunker Go through the hallway door at the bottom of the stairs and continue down the next flight of stairs You will then go through another door and walk down the hallway until you enter a room that has some shelves inside of it On the shelves to your right upon your entrance, you will see the Pajamas as shown below in the image

Once you see the Pajamas all you need to do is approach them and then press “E” on your keyboard to place them in your inventory. Once they are in your inventory just press “I” and click on them to equip them.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

If you choose to go to the other bunker that is more west on the map, you will need to follow the directions below to come across the Pajamas:

Enter the cave that leads to the bunker; it should be located right on top of a green circle marker on your GPS map Walk through the hallway that is brightly lit until you come across a door Use your VIP Keycard to gain access to the gym Walk straight through the gym until you enter a room with orange walls You will find the Pajamas on a shelf at the back of the room as shown in the image below

Once you see the Pajamas all you need to do is approach them and then press “E” on your keyboard to place them in your inventory. Once they are in your inventory just press “I” and click on them to equip them.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

That is all you need to know about where to find Pajamas in Sons of the Forest, so hop back into your game and go grab your jammies for some extra comfort. If you want to view some related content just have a look below for some similar articles or head back to the main page for more gaming guides and news.

