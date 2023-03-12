What Does Thirteen Look Like in My Hero Academia? Answered

Image Source: Studio Bones

***My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Spoilers***

Season six of My Hero Academia is reaching its finale, and more and more questions are being answered. Ever since season one, fans have wondered what the space hero, Thirteen, looks like underneath their mask. Finally, in the recent episode of season six, the answer to that question has been revealed. So today, let’s discuss what Thirteen looks like in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia 13 Face Reveal (No Suit)

Image Source: Studio Bones

In episode 23 of season six, Deku vs. Class A, Class A was tasked with bringing Deku back to UA so he may finally rest and catch his breath before he fights All for One and Shigaraki. Thankfully, they successfully wore him down enough so he could no longer continue his dangerous path.

Deku eventually collapses and falls unconscious. When he awakens, he finds himself, along with Class A, in front of UA, which has now become a fortress thanks to its defense system.

Before they enter, the space hero, Thirteen, comes to greet him. After six seasons, she removes her mask, finally showing her face. The hero warns Deku that many protestors are taking refuge in UA, stating they don’t want him to enter, as it might entice All for One and Shigaraki to attack, leaving them in the crossfire. The episode ends with Uraraka looking to defend Deku from the protestors, as she doesn’t want him to go again.

That’s everything you need to know about what 13 looks like in My Hero Academia. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like why Stain was watching All Might, and more below.

Related Posts