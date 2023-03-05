Why Was Stain Watching All Might in My Hero Academia? Explained

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Bones

My Hero Academia really ramps up the pacing of its story near the end of Season 6. In addition to speeding through the Dark Deku arc, it also presents several major turning points in other characters’ arcs which have wide-reaching reverberations in the plot. One moment in particular between All Might and a major villain might have given you pause though, and left you asking: Why was Stain watching All Might in My Hero Academia?

We had the same question, and after doing some research, we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: It will require going into *Minor Spoilers* for the final episodes of Season 6.

What Does Stain Want With All Might in My Hero Academia? Explained

The reason Stain is watching All Might in Episode 22 of My Hero Academia Season 6 is rather simple: He is obsessed with All Might, and sought him out after escaping Tartartus.

As he pointed out before his arrest back in the second season, he views All Might as one of the only true Heroes in the world. He feels as though their senses of Justice are aligned, and wants All Might to be the one that puts an end to him if he’s not able to spread his style of Justice across Japan.

However, it’s worth noting that Stain didn’t seek out All Might for the sole reason of being near him and potentially fighting him. While escaping Tartarus, he managed to retrieve some intel from a dying prison guard which held information regarding All for One’s plans and how long it would take for him to fully transfer his powers over to Shigaraki. Due to his hatred for Shigaraki and All for One, Stain decided to deliver this information to All Might so that the heroes might stage a counterattack before all hope is lost.

What Happens to Stain After He Helps All Might?

Following this unexpected act though, it’s unclear what exactly happens to Stain in My hero Academia.

He leaves All Might with no clear way of contacting him, and isn’t explicitly shown fighting alongside the heroes or villains in the series’ final battle. This could be due to the fact that he’s working toward achieving his own goals, or it could be because he’s waiting for the opportune moment to throw a wrench in either side’s efforts to emerge victorious.

This is all speculation though, and we likely won’t get a firm answer until the series sees some more manga chapters released.

Hopefully this cleared up why Stain was watching All Might in My Hero Academia. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles we’ve got listed down below.

