My Hero Academia Season 6 English Dub Release Date
The fight against good and evil begins!
Now that My Hero Academia Season 6 has made its debut, fans are thrilled to see the new adventures of the beloved characters. So, if you want to know more about this newest launch, here’s a guide about the release date for the Season 6 English dub and sub of the anime, along with other details about the next storyline.
When Does My Hero Academia Season 6 English Dub Come Out?
Update: My Hero Academia Season 6 English Dub releases on Oct. 15, 2022, which means it is now officially out. This news was announced by way of a tweet by Crunchyroll via a stealth drop just a few days before the release.
The Dub has since been releasing on a weekly basis, though Episode 129 has been delayed due to inclement weather in the state where the Dub is produced. It is expected to resume regular releases on Feb. 11.
My Hero Academia Season 6 English Sub Release Date
My Hero Academia Season 6 English sub has finally released on Oct. 1 as a continuation of the cliffhanger in the previous storyline. Based on the day the anime launched, you can expect to see a new episode every Saturday on Crunchyroll.
The anime’s fifth season ended on Nov. 7, 2021, with fans already begging for another installment upon its debut. In the Season 5 finale, the famous heroes of the U.A. High School begin their fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front, an enormous group made up of members from the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army.
Season 6 will showcase the monumental battle between good and evil, including the heroes Izuku Midoriya, Rumi Usagiyama, and Katsuki Bakugou. Moreover, the story’s villains will feature Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Villain Designs
Those who want an exclusive look at the villain’s character designs for Season 6 can get a sneak peek here:
You can also check out the Season 5 OVAs on Crunchyroll that have previously released in August, featuring new storylines of the characters.
That does it for our guide on when My Hero Academia Season 6 English dub and sub come out. Before you go, you can explore the relevant links below and view our guides about Hyouka Season 2, Tokyo Ravens Season 2, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
