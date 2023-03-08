Warzone 2 Players Call for Devs To Copy Escape From Tarkov’s Ruthless Anti-Cheat Policy

Image Source: Activision

The Warzone franchise’s issues with cheaters have been no secret across the last couple of years, with the CoD battle royale suffering hugely in its first eighteen months. That changed somewhat with the launch of RICOCHET anti-cheat, which dropped as part of Warzone 2 when the BR sequel came out in late 2022.

Despite that, players still encounter cheaters with frustrating frequency and, in light of a new anti-cheat policy being adopted by Escape From Tarkov’s developers, have called for Activision to follow suit.

The demands were outlined by one player on March 7, who said they wished Activision devs had the same mettle as EFT’s. Attached was a screengrab showing EFT devs have recently banned and doxxed nearly 7,000 cheaters.

Warzone 2’s issues with cheating are certainly better than its battle royale predecessor but, as any player will tell you, there’s nothing more frustrating than being eliminated by someone clearly not playing fair.

Some respondents did point out that Escape From Tarkov has suffered heavily from the prevalence of cheaters. Specifically, ‘The Wiggle That Killed Tarkov’ has been a major issue that Battlestate Games have had to overcome – pushing them to adopt a ruthless anti-cheat policy to try and clean up their title.

Regardless, Warzone 2 players continue to make clear their desire for a more robust anti-cheat policy that comes down hard on those ruining the game for others. Here’s hoping we see even more progress made with Season 2 Reloaded and beyond.

