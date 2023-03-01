The Wolf Among Us 2 Has Been Delayed Out of 2023 to Avoid Crunch

Image via Telltale Games

Telltale Games announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 is being delayed to beyond 2023. According to the developer, it needs more time to create the ongoing story for the Fabletown group and Bigby. It also pointed out that they’re dedicated to creating a sequel that fans deserve, and it fully believes that delaying the game is the right option for everyone and the game itself.

To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

According to CEO Jami Ottilie’s interview with IGN, there were many factors that’s caused them to delay the game. Part of that included the COVID-19 pandemic, which became widespread after the game was announced. Additionally, the developing studio wasn’t fully staffed at the time, and things became increasingly more difficult because of that.

Things were made even more difficult as Unreal Engine 5 was unveiled.

Ottilie did admit that he may have made different decisions if he had known about the multiple challenges and how they would affect the global work situation. However, at the time, announcing the game was perfect at the time in order to get funding and player support for the game.

Now, to avoid crunch and save the mental health of Telltale Games developers while delivering a solid game, the studio has decided to push back the release. The delay announcement expressed that Telltale games understood it was upsetting to fans but also thanked those same fans for understanding this is the correct decision.