Sonic Origins Plus Speeds to Consoles & PC This Summer

Earlier today it was announced that Sonic Origins Plus will be released later this year with tons of new titles on top of what the original title has to offer. The collection of classic Sonic games launched in June 2022 with a handful of classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 1 through 3 and Sonic CD. Now, 12 Game Gear titles will come in Sonic Origins Plus along with a few new playable characters in the console games.

The list below is the official information from Sega about what comes in the Sonic Origins Plus Package:

12 Game Gear Games Emulated and Playable in the Museum

Amy Rose as a Playable Character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD

Knuckles as a Playable Character in Sonic CD

Of course, there will also be a package that combines all the content into one neat bundle. This digital version of the original Sonic Origins title along with the Plus content available for $39.99. Players who already have the game that launched last year can add on these extras for $9.99 as DLC. Additionally, there will be a physical version of Sonic Origins Plus available for the same price as the digital bundle ($39.99).

The Game Gear titles are not explicitly mentioned anywhere in the press release, but the announcement trailer features a short clip of these games. The following list is all 12 Game Gear games included in Sonic Origins Plus.

Tails’

Tails Adventures

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sibuc Drift 2

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Drift

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Origins Plus is set to launch later this year on June 23, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC.

