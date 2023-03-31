Sonic is Just Straight Up Dead in Bizarre New Steam Game

Image Source: SEGA

For years, Sonic the Hedgehog has been taken in a myriad of creative directions to keep things fresh and interesting, and in his latest surprise release, his new role is that of a corpse.

That’s right, SEGA has unveiled a stunning project via the official Sonic Twitter account, titled The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. This point-and-click adventure tasks you with unveiling the culprit behind a most heinous crime, and stars familiar faces such as Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose (but thankfully, no Charmy Bee in sight).

The Sonic Social team proudly presents: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog!



A brand new Sonic game. Available right now. On Steam. For FREE! pic.twitter.com/qOsvdwCU2b — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 31, 2023

If this seems silly or macabre, you will no doubt be relieved to notice that Saturday is April 1st, and this is indeed an April Fool’s Day gag intended to get your weekend started off with a laugh… except it also happens to be completely real.

That’s right, you can play The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog right now for free on Steam, and it is exactly what it claims to be; a murder mystery set on a train. To celebrate Amy’s birthday, the crew take to a locomotive to play out an interactive game, only to find that something more sinister is afoot. It is a delightfully odd and completely official SEGA offering, and we highly recommend you investigate it further. The character designs are vibrant and stunning, and the writing lives up to the series’ current, irreverent standard.

If nothing else, it gives Knuckles his awesome hat from the Sonic the Hedgehog OVA, and that’s always a good thing in our book. So give it a shot, and see if you can pinpoint the malicious murderer who sent our dude to hedgehog heaven!

