Say Goodbye to The 3DS & Wii U eShop, They’re Officially Closed For Good

Image Source: Nintendo via Pokemon.com

It’s officially time to kiss goodbye and give a send-off to the Nintendo eShop on the 3DS and Wii U systems after being a stable digital game vendor for these systems since their respective release dates over ten years ago.

The Nintendo eShop closed its doors to owners of the consoles for good today, officially shutting off the servers forever. From now onwards, Wii U and eShop gamers will be unable to purchase and download new games through the eShop.

These two systems have some brilliant titles on them, so gamers around the globe were urged to make any last-minute purchases in the hours leading up to the final closure. Here’s a post made by IGN summarizing some of the best-hit titles across both systems:

The Nintendo 3DS & Wii U eShop closes forever TODAY. Did you make any last-minute purchases? pic.twitter.com/RJenW21awZ — IGN (@IGN) March 27, 2023

While the eShop may be gone for good in terms of new online purchases and downloads, players can still re-download content onto their systems that they had previously purchased before the store closed down earlier this evening. Online play is also still currently available for system titles on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, so gamers using these systems can still connect to the internet inside their game titles and team up for co-operate and multiplayer game modes.

There’s currently no information on if this is set to change in the future, so for now, all we can do is sit back and enjoy 3DS and Wii U online capability while it’s still around. We’ll be keeping an eye on this info and will be sure to update you all if anything changes regarding these systems and their online play in the near future, so stay tuned for any further developments.

