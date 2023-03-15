Sadly, This Sonic the Hedgehog Football Gear Won’t Make You Faster

Image Source: Sega/Phenom Elite

The thirtieth anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog is nothing but a distant memory at this point, but that isn’t stopping Sega from going for more unlikely combinations. It was recently announced that Sega and flashy football gear manufacturer Phenom Elite are collaborating for some new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed football cleats, gloves, and mouthguards.

As of right now, there are only the three aforementioned types of gear available in blue with Sonic the Hedgehog and red with Knuckles the Echidna. The cleats will sell for $149, the gloves will be available for $49, and the mouthguards will be $19 each (see cleats and gloves below). As of right now, that’s the extent of what we know is coming for sure in the near future.

It was also announced by Sega today that more gear like Sonic-themed compression wear and other unspecified accessories will be coming down the line.

Talking about the collaboration with Sega, Phenom Elite CEO Nathan Dorton said, “Sonic has always embodied endurance, speed, and perseverance, much like the athletes who sport Phenom Elite, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with SEGA to bring this pop culture icon to our equipment.”

The gear announced today will be released in stores later this year in June. Retailers who will be carrying the equipment include Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Sport Services Inc., and of course Phenom Elite. More information about this collaboration between Sega and Phenom Elite can be found on the manufacturer’s official website.

On there you can also find sporting equipment collaborations with other franchises like Call of Duty, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, and more. Images of the Sonic and Knuckles gear can be found below.

Related Posts