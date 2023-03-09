Release Date & Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216
Yuji once again cannot catch a break.
With Sukuna continuing to control Megumi Fushiguro, the intensity has definitely amped up. While the fight has concluded, there are still bad things to come. If you’re wondering what might happen next, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 release date, with some story spoilers if you can’t wait.
When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 Come Out? Answered
The good news is that there isn’t all that much longer to wait, as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 will be out on March 12 through the Viz Media site for anyone to read. The site always stocks the most recent three chapters, so fans can currently go back to chapter 213 for a refresher if needed.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216?
As the release is completely digital through Viz Media, there’s not as much room for story leaks before release. However, recent events in the narrative leave room for some guesswork on where things might go.
Chapter 215 ended with Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen’in frozen from the Frost Calm attack by Uraume. A very injured Yuji escapes the attack as Uraume explains to Sukuna that she purposefully “did make sure not to freeze Yuji Itadori too deeply.” However, this likely means that Maki got the full force of the attack, and this might take her out of the action for the foreseeable future.
The previous few chapters revealed that while Sukuna has taken over Megumi Fushiguro, he is still fighting his hardest to resist and prevented serious damage to Yuji and Maki in the earlier fight. This means we might see more of their internal struggle in the next chapter or so.
For now, that is all there is to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 release date, with some story spoilers if you can’t wait. For more Jujutsu Kaisen news and features, check out our links below.
