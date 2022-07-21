Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji Itadori Gets a Sick FiguartsZERO Black Flash Figure

Earlier this week, Crunchyroll revealed a brand new figure is heading to their store, and that it is none other than everyone’s favorite idiot Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist, Yuji Itadori. The statue boasts plenty of detail, as it depicts what it looks like when Yuji activates his Black Flash attack.

The tendrils are indeed a part of the figure, making for one of the coolest pieces of Jujutsu Kaisen art we’ve seen yet from Crunchyroll. You can check out some official images and a description of FiguartsZERO’s Black Flash Yuji Itadori figure right down below.

Yuji Itadori, from “Jujutsu Kaisen,” joins FiguartsZERO! This fixed-pose figure captures the moment he releases his devastating Black Flash attack, using translucent parts to accentuate the drama! [Set Contents]Main Body (with effects) – Size approx: 7.5 inches tall – Material: ABS & PVC – Manufacturer: Bandai Spirits

Anyone interested in getting their hands on this figure themselves can head over to Crunchyroll’s store. It’s available for the price point of $78 USD currently.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s debut season is available on Crunchyroll and HBO Max, featuring a total of 25 episodes. For more info on season 2 leading up to its release, which arrives in 2023, be sure to check back to Twinfinite, as we’ll have plenty of updates regarding the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen and the prequel movie as they arrive.

You can also check out all of the features, news, and quizzes we’ve done for the show so far while you wait. That includes an awesome digital deck of playing cards for the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailers, and why we don’t deserve Satoru Gojo.

