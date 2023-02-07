Does Sukuna Take Over Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered (Spoilers)

There are a heaping helping of twists and turns in the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Some are clearly hinted at throughout the series proper, but others can feel like they come out of left field. One in particular manages to fall under both categories, and if you haven’t been combing over the series for the smallest hint of future plots or developments, you’re probably wondering: Does Sukuna take over Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Worry not, as we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: We will need to get into *Major Spoilers* for the Shibuya Incident arc and the final arc of the series.

How Does Sukuna Take Over Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Unfortunately for Megumi fans, the answer is yes: Sukuna does take over the heir to the Fushiguro clan in the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

This happens after Megumi is paralyzed by the fact that a Curse has taken over his sister Tsumiki. Seeing this as an opportunity, Sukuna takes control of Itadori per the agreement they made in exchange for Sukuna bringing them back to life: In exchange for not hurting anyone aside from Itadori, the King of Curses is allowed to use their shared body however he wishes for one minute.

Through this agreement, he takes control of their body and incapacitates Kurusu non-lethally. He then rips off one of his and Itadori’s fingers and feeds it to Megumi, transferring all of his cursed energy to Megumi’s body in the process. Itadori is then completely exorcised of Sukuna, and Megumi’s body is taken over by Sukuna as his new host.

Why Does Sukuna Take Over Megumi?

It’s still not entirely clear what Sukuna’s main reason is for doing this, but it has been hinted at that he was interested in Megumi for a while now.

Throughout the story, Sukuna has been particularly interested in keeping Megumi alive and allowing him to grow more powerful. He even went so far as to keep his Domain Expansion from harming Megumi during his fight with Mahoraga during the Shibuya Incident arc, and brings him to some other Jujutsu Sorcerers to have his injuries treated once the battle concludes.

One potential theory is that Sukuna wants to make use of the unique Cursed Techniques Megumi is able to utilize. In addition to the capacity for collecting and storing Cursed objects within his Shadow Cursed Technique, he can also summon Mahoraga, which was strong enough to give Sukuna some trouble even after 15 of his fingers had been brought back together in Itadori’s body.

Another theory is that there could be some as of yet unrevealed master plan Sukuna is working toward which he needs Megumi for. This one would require information that hasn’t been hinted at yet though, so we can’t say for certain what it would entail or how Megumi would fit into it.

We’ll likely see what the exact reason for Sukuna’s actions were as the manga progresses, with at least some of the remaining chapters focusing on this turn of events and its consequences.

Hopefully this helped clear up whether or not Sukuna takes over Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen.