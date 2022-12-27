How Many Volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen Are There? Answered

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest names in anime and manga, quickly rising to the top of the charts alonigside some of the most successful series of all time. But if you haven’t started the show or manga and are considering doing so, you may be wondering how much content there is to keep you entertained. We’ve got all the information you need, so follow along below for everything you need to know about how many volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen there are to enjoy.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Volumes So Far

As of December, 2022, there are currently 21 Japanese tankobon volumes released of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, covering 212 chapters. As for the English variation of the manga, there is currently 18 of the 21 Japanese volumes released, but volume 19 is currently available for pre-order. To read, purchase, or pre-order volumes of the English Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you can head over to the likes of Viz Media’s Shonen Jump Library as well as Amazon for the chance to snap up the next copy you need.

Jujutsu Kaisen also has a total of 14 story arcs, 24 anime episodes, and a movie to enjoy. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has currently covered a quarter of these episodes, with the season one finale adapting Chapter 63. This means there’s plenty more to look forward to in terms of the animated show, with a large number of story content left to develop into episodes.

When it comes to the manga, however, the status of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently ongoing, but expected to come to an end sometime soon. This comes following a hint from Gege Akutami that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga could be all wrapped up and finished within a year.

That's everything you need to know about how many volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen exist.

