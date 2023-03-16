Release Date & Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217
Yuji still might be the only one who can stop Sukuna.
The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t go so well for everyone’s favorite sorcerers. Things are building in the background and becoming potentially too big for even Yuji Itadori to handle. However, we have some idea of what is to come. Here is everything we know about the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 and story spoilers for the more eager readers.
When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 Come Out? Answered
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 will be out on March 19, 2023 for anyone to read on the Viz Media site. The site always keeps the most recent three chapters completely free, with no need to subscribe to anything.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217?
As Viz Media has a tight hold on digital releases, there’s less chance for leaks to occur. While we might not yet know any specifics, there is room to make a reasonable guess about future events.
Chapter 216 featured Sukuna bathing in a concentrated mixture of cursed energy, presumably in an attempt to push through the last defenses of Megumi Fushiguro, who had been interfering. To further this end, he sets out to kill Tsumiki, hoping it will finally break Megumi entirely.
As Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen’in were caught in that ice attack in chapter 215, their present location is unknown. Yuji was seen escaping being frozen, but Maki might not have been so lucky. It stands to reason the sorcerers will deduce that Tsumiki is Sukuna’s next target, and a still-injured Yuji will rush to her aid.
This is everything we know about the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 and story spoilers. For more Jujutsu Kaisen news and important story guides, check out the links below.
