Regidrago Roars Into Pokemon GO Elite Raids

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

After a few weeks of teases and fan speculation, Regidrago is finally debuting in Pokemon GO later this week. Not only does Regidrago mark the beginning of the Sword and Shield Regis coming to Pokemon GO, but it’s also the return of Elite Raids in the game. This Saturday, trainers will have three opportunities to take on the Regidrago raid and hopefully catch at least one.

Regidrago is the fifth member of the Regi line of Legendary Pokemon. The first four added to the game are the three from Hoenn (Regirock, Regice, and Registeel) and the one from Hoenn (Regigigas). Regidrago is the Dragon-type member of the family that originally debuted in the Pokemon franchise as a part of Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC.

Nothing has been confirmed yet about Regidrago’s Crown Tundra counterpart, Regieleki. Still, this reveal makes it seem incredibly likely that the Legendary Electric-type will be added to the game in a similar fashion. For now, fans will have three chances to battle and catch Regidrago on Mar. 11 in Pokemon GO. The hatch times below are all local.

11 AM

2 PM

5 PM

A Timed Research will also be available to all players that tasks trainers with completing an Elite Raid. Slaying the might Regidrago will net players some Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Candy.

For those who haven’t played for a while or who haven’t tried Elite Raids before, these are unique types of raids that happen during a pre-determined time kind of like the old EX Raids. However, you don’t need an invite to join an Elite Raid. The only major catch is that these raids can’t be done remotely which means you can’t invite anyone. Make sure you go somewhere highly populated or invite a bunch of friends.

Don’t forget to set a reminder for 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM on Saturday, Mar. 11 so you can take part in every Regidrago Elite Raid.

