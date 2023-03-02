Pokémon GO Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition Tier List

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The Ultra League Edition of the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO features some of the most powerful creatures in the game. With only Dragon-, Steel-, and Fairy-type Pokemon to choose from, it’ll certainly force trainers to put on their thinking caps when it comes to team building. With some help from our Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition tier list, you’ll be on the right path to winning a bunch of battles.

Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition Tier List for Pokemon GO

Now it’s time for the fun part, team building. Using Pokemon near the top of this list will give you the best shot at winning battles in the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition. Of course, that doesn’t mean you should just pick the first three Pokemon on the list.

When building your teams, always consider these four factors: durability, strength, speed, and type. Durability just refers to the Pokemon’s overall defense and HP. Strength refers to the Pokemon’s attack power. It’s easy to put together a team of super-strong attackers, but you won’t get too far if they keep fainting before they can do their job.

Speed in this case doesn’t refer to the typical Pokemon speed stat, rather, this is about how fast they can get access to their Charged Attacks. Sometimes a fast attacker won’t be enough to defeat an opponent, but they can destroy shields.

Most importantly, you want to consider Pokemon types. Don’t load up on a single type or multiple that have the same weaknesses. Also, make sure your Pokemon have attacks that cover their weaknesses if possible. This competition clearly puts Dragons at an advantage, but watch out for ones that can also use Ground-type moves like Flygon.

Now that you’re in the right mindset, it’s time to build a top-tier team to take down every trainer.

Note: S denotes Shadow Pokemon and XL means the Pokemon needs to be raised above level 40 with Candy XL. Strength in Fantasy Cup as determined by PvPoke

A+ Registeel (XL)

A Registeel (S, XL) Tapu Fini

B+ Altered Forme Giratina Flygon (S) Burn Drive Genesect Slurpuff Galarian Weezing Florges Solgaleo

B Flygon Origin Forme Giratina Excadrill Dragonite Magnezone (S) Escavalier Steelix (XL) Lucario Dragonite (S) Forretress (XL) Perrserker (XL) Shock Drive Genesect Steelix (S, XL)

C+ Alolan Sandslash (XL) Alolan Sandslash (S, XL) Melmetal Douse Drive Genesect Skarmory (XL) Kommo-o Tapu Koko Togedemaru (XL) Hero of Many Battles Zacian Magneton (S, XL) Magnezone Gholdengo

C Skarmory (S, XL) Scizor (S) Togekiss Empoleon Granbull (XL) Zekrom Celesteela Clefable (XL) Scizor Bronzong (XL) Reshiram Ferrothorn (XL) Klinklang Altaria (XL) Chill Drive Genesect Kyurem Sylveon Jirachi Magneton (XL) Forretress (S, XL) Alolan Ninetails (S, XL) Whimsicott (XL) Primarina Aromatisse (XL) Heatran



That’s all for the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition tier list. If you find any killer combinations or other very strong Pokemon who aren’t listed here let us know in the comments or on social media and we’ll give them a try.

Related Posts