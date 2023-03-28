Pokemon Center’s New Map Posters Lets Trainers Show Off Their Regional Travels

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Center is every Pokemon enthusiast’s biggest official merchandise store, offering Pikachu, Pokeball, and miscellaneous Pokemon-themed items, including trading cards, plushies, clothing, accessories, and more.

The latest addition to the beloved Pokemon Center’s store is a series of poster prints featuring maps of all nine Regions in the Pokemon World. If you’ve ever wanted to show off the locations you’ve visited during your in-game Pokemon journeys, these Regional posters provide the perfect opportunity. You can catch a glimpse of them for yourself below:

New Pokemon Region Maps Posters available at Pokemon Center: https://t.co/nf0YBu80oc pic.twitter.com/CN70X8PcjL — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) March 27, 2023

As you can see, there’s a map for every Region – Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, Galar, and Paldea. This is the first Pokemon product that showcases these high-quality, beautiful, vibrant illustrations of each geographical Region and its terrain, so there’s no doubt that Trainers from all around the globe will be rushing to add these to their collections. They would make the perfect decoration in any gaming den or Pokemon-themed room, so you can only hope you’ll have enough wall space to occupy all nine prints.

This is a great, subtle way to add that little touch of nostalgia to your wall and reminisces about your favorite Pokemon adventures, from way back in the days of Kanto and Johto on the Gameboy, to the most recent addition of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region on the Nintendo Switch. If the bright yellow Pikachu mascot and hundreds of quirky creature designs are too much for you regarding wall decor, this is an excellent, much less in-your-face way to show appreciation for the franchise.

You can purchase them directly from the Pokemon Center website, which will be found in the New Release catalog. They are available both as individual poster prints and in a bundle pack of nine, allowing you to collect em’ all.

Related Posts