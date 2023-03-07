An Obese Arthur PC Mod Is Making for Some Comic Red Dead Redemption 2 Scenarios

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Not many games have the staying power that Red Dead Redemption 2 does, where constant memes and mods surface almost weekly on the internet. The latest mod features an abnormally large Arthur Morgan and highlights how his large and in-charge form saves his life.

YouTuber Paradise385 put together a YouTube short, and in this alternate version of Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan sees himself on trial at the hands of Dutch van der Linde, with his last words being a cry for food. Dutch issues the call to execute Arthur, but being large has its benefits, as his life is spared due to the rope not being strong enough to carry him.

What follows is a silly set of events as Arthur makes a mad dash to escape his fate. Hopping on a hot air balloon, he and his partner manage to get away until they crash land in the forest. The ending is a sad one; while nobody loses their life in the crash, one chocolate bar is sacrificed.

This is just the second entry in Paradise385’s series, with the last one detailing how the hefty protagonist ruins a bank robbery due to getting stuck. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Paradise’s channel is full of Red Dead mods, keeping the game alive and fans entertained with a wide variety of mods and memes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

