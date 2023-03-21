New A-List Disney+ Show ‘Rivals’ To Be Led by ‘Ted Lasso’ Director

Disney+

Rivals, a brand new Disney+ show boasting cast members such as David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Alex Hassell, will be led by a former Ted Lasso director, the studio has now confirmed.

The show will be an adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel of the same name. Set in the fictional English county of Rutshire, it focuses on the power struggles of social elites in the 1980s, namely Rupert Campbell-Black (Hassell) and Lord Tony Baddingham (Tennant).

Disney have confirmed that production on the show is underway, with Ted Lasso director and BAFTA-nominated Elliot Hegarty the lead director.

Hegarty, also known for his direction of ‘Cheaters’ and ‘Trying’, was in charge of ‘Tan Lines’ (S1 E5) and ‘Two Aces’ (S1 E6) of the acclaimed Apple TV+ show that follows AFC Richmond. Hegarty will also serve as an executive producer on episodes 1-3 of Rivals.

Image via Apple TV+

The show certainly seems a good fit, with it promising the same comedy and drama Ted Lasso has brought fans in the three years since its launch.

Speaking about Rivals, creator and author Jilly Cooper said: “I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals. Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast. I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life… Viewers are in for a treat.”

Filming is currently underway in the UK, with Disney+ confirming the show is set for release on the streaming platform in all EMEA regions.

A release date is not confirmed yet but, with production wheels now turning, it doesn’t seem like fans will have to wait too long to see the first of the eight-part series.

