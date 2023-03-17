Instead of Secret Treasure Behind Waterfalls, This Metroidvania Has Secret Waterfalls Behind Treasure

Image source: Nootbox Games

Everyone knows that the number one rule of gaming is that if there is a waterfall, you must check behind it for hidden treasure. Secrets behind waterfalls have become such a long-running trope in games that there is a Twitter account that catalogs every instance of it.

One upcoming indie game decided to take that trope and turn it on its head. Rune Fencer Illyia, a Metroidvania that is currently in the works, has a treasure chest with a peculiar secret: jumping inside of it leads to a hidden area filled with waterfalls.

This looks like it will be just one of the many secrets to be found in Rune Fencer Illyia. The action-platformer has a heavy focus on exploration throughout a huge world of interconnected areas. One of the features that makes it stand out from other games in the genre is the ability to steal Runes from enemies to create powerful magic spells.

In Rune Fencer of Illyia, you play as the titular character Illyia of Moonstone who wakes up in the debris of an airship that had crashed on a ruined world. She must travel throughout the dangerous, unfamiliar land to find her twin sister and somehow return home.

If this sounds like a game you’d enjoy, you should know that it seems like the game is still in fairly early development. That being said, you can read some more about it on Steam, and you can bookmark the Kickstarter page that will be opening for it soon.

As for the hidden waterfall area behind the treasure chest, we aren’t sure what secrets it contains, but we’ll surely be following the development of Rune Fencer of Illyia to find out more about it.