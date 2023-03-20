Image Source: Rockstar Games

Singleplayer cheats are a staple of the videogames of a bygone era, but you can still find them in a few modern games, including Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5. Given that the series is known for pure sandbox joy, and has a history of having some pretty darn fun cheats, you may want to explore some of the cheat options in the game, including the invincibility cheat. If that is the case, here’s a guide on how to use the invincibility cheat in GTA 5.

How to Enter Cheats in GTA 5

In general, entering cheats depends a little on your particular console and whether or not you use a controller. Controllers can activate cheats by entering a specific string of button presses, which may differ depending on whether you’re using an Xbox or a PlayStation. You can also enter a specific number into your phone and call it, activating the cheat that way. You can bring up the phone in GTA by pressing the Up arrow key on PC or Up on a controller’s D-Pad.

PC players get the most when it comes to choices of how to enter cheats. In addition to those two ways, they can enter cheats as console commands by pressing the ~ or tilde key, the key that is typically to the left of the 1 key on most keyboards.

Keep in mind that when you enter a cheat, your game session can no longer unlock achievements or get more than a bronze rating on a mission. Trying to use cheats to achievement hunt, then, won’t work. Single-player cheats are also, predictably, offline only. You won’t be able to use this invincibility cheat in GTA online.

How to Use the Invincibility Cheat in GTA 5

Without further ado, here are the codes for invincibility in GTA 5, depending on your platform:

Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PlayStation: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

PC: PAINKILLER

In-Game Phone: 1-999-724-6545537

That’s it for our guide on how to use the Invincibility Cheat in GTA 5. If you want to see more GTA 5 guides, stay tuned to Twinfinite!

