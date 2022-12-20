How to Use Cheats in GTA 5 for PC
What is a Grand Theft Auto game without cheats? Nothing. Okay, well maybe not nothing, the developers put a lot of time and hard work into making these expansive games. But, sometimes cheats help add to the fun by turning up the insanity dial all the way to 11. So there is no surprise that with Grand Theft Auto V having finally made its way to PC, there would be a slew of cheat commands made available for all to use. Here’s how to use cheats in GTA V for PC.
In order to activate the following cheats in Grand Theft Auto V on PC, just hit the “~” button (tilde), then enter in the command that corresponds to the cheat you want. Simple as that.
All Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Codes
Gameplay Cheats
Flaming Bullets- INCENDIARY
Explosive Melee- HOTHANDS
Parachute- SKYDIVE
Moon Gravity- FLOATER
Drunk Mode- LIQUOR
Recharge Special- POWERUP
Slow Motion (Can be entered up to 3 times for increased potency) -SLOWMO
Launch into sky- SKYFALL
Slow Motion Aiming (Can be entered 3 times as well) DEADEYE
Invincibility- PAINKILLER
Max Health and Armor- TURTLE
Running Speed- CATCHME
Increase Stars- FUGITIVE
Weather- MAKEITRAIN
Slipper Cars- SNOWDAY
Vehicle Spawn Cheats
BMX- BANDIT
Comet- COMET
PCJ-600 (motorcycle)- ROCKET
Sanchez (dirt bike)- OFFROAD
Rapid GT- RAPIDGT
Limo- VINEWOOD
Trashmaster- TRASHED
Buzzard- BUZZOFF
Stunt Plane- BARNSTORM
