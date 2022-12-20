How to Use Cheats in GTA 5 for PC

What is a Grand Theft Auto game without cheats? Nothing. Okay, well maybe not nothing, the developers put a lot of time and hard work into making these expansive games. But, sometimes cheats help add to the fun by turning up the insanity dial all the way to 11. So there is no surprise that with Grand Theft Auto V having finally made its way to PC, there would be a slew of cheat commands made available for all to use. Here’s how to use cheats in GTA V for PC.

In order to activate the following cheats in Grand Theft Auto V on PC, just hit the “~” button (tilde), then enter in the command that corresponds to the cheat you want. Simple as that.

All Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Codes

Gameplay Cheats

Flaming Bullets- INCENDIARY

Explosive Melee- HOTHANDS

Parachute- SKYDIVE

Moon Gravity- FLOATER

Drunk Mode- LIQUOR

Recharge Special- POWERUP

Slow Motion (Can be entered up to 3 times for increased potency) -SLOWMO

Launch into sky- SKYFALL

Slow Motion Aiming (Can be entered 3 times as well) DEADEYE

Invincibility- PAINKILLER

Max Health and Armor- TURTLE

Running Speed- CATCHME

Increase Stars- FUGITIVE

Weather- MAKEITRAIN

Slipper Cars- SNOWDAY

Vehicle Spawn Cheats

BMX- BANDIT

Comet- COMET

PCJ-600 (motorcycle)- ROCKET

Sanchez (dirt bike)- OFFROAD

Rapid GT- RAPIDGT

Limo- VINEWOOD

Trashmaster- TRASHED

Buzzard- BUZZOFF

Stunt Plane- BARNSTORM

