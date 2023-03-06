Image Source: Bungie

Changing around sets of gear in Destiny 2 has always been quite a process, as it made players return to the Tower, locate a vault, and then switch their gear around whenever they wanted to use a different loadout. However, soon, there were third-party apps added such as DIM that would allow players to use their phone or the website in order to change their character’s loadout or gear in the game, without requiring the trek back to the Tower. Here is how to unlock, save & swap gear loadouts in Destiny 2.

With the recent release of Destiny 2: Lightfall, players are now able to create loadouts in the actual game client, which can be changed very quickly in combat, saving Guardians precious time, and letting them adapt to different situations with a simple button press.

The loadouts in the game are tied to the Guardian Ranks that were just introduced in the Lightfall expansion. There are 10 ranks in total, and players are able to level up their ranks by completing various tasks.

Destiny 2 Unlock, Save & Swap Gear Loadouts Guide

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

To check how to level up to the next rank in Destiny 2, players can click on the Guardian Rank tab to see what tasks are required to level up.

Since there are 10 ranks, the maximum amount of loadouts a player can have is 10. The loadouts are located to the left of the weapons in the inventory screen. Upon selecting them, players will be able to click on one of the loadout tabs and modify it to their liking. They can equip different pieces of gear and then save their loadout. Players can also switch names and icons of their loadout for ease of access.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

This way, players can use their favorite exotic weapons and armor, and have all the mods they want equipped with 1 click, rather than the previous process of manually changing everything. With the new loadout system in place, players can feel more confident in their builds and know that if they want to try something new, a familiar loadout is just a tap away.

That is everything you need to know about how to unlock, save & swap gear loadouts in Destiny 2. For more, be sure to check out all the related guides we’ve got down below, including how to cheese the final fight in Lightfall.

