Take down the enemies of the Overworld with this powerful weapon.

The world of Minecraft exhibits many formidable enemies in various biomes, from the explosive Creeper to the high-powered Guardians of the ocean. Therefore, it’s essential to equip gear and weapons in your inventory to prolong your survivability, specifically with the dangerous mob spawns at night. So, if you want to prepare for the treacherous journey, here’s how to make a sword in Minecraft.

How Do You Craft a Sword in Minecraft? Answered

Players can make a sword in Minecraft by using one stick and two planks or minerals via the Crafting Table. One of the first projects you can craft in Survival Mode is a Wooden Sword, which requires two wooden planks of your choice and a stick.

To enhance the strength of your weapon, you can use valuable materials, like Iron Ignot and Diamond, to take down enemies quicker and reduce the risk of breakage. For instance, those who wield a Stone Sword will have a longer time eliminating monsters than Netherite Swords, a tool that is considered to be the best in the game.

If you want to know how to craft various weapons, here’s a breakdown of all sword recipes:

Sword Type Materials Wooden Sword A stick and two wooden planks. Stone Sword A stick and two Cobblestones or Blackstones. Iron Sword A stick and two Iron Ingots. Golden Sword A stick and two Gold Ingots. Diamond Sword A stick and two Diamonds. Netherite Sword A Diamond Sword and one Netherite Ingot.

As mentioned before, the easiest recipe to make is the Wooden Sword, considering that any tree can be utilized for planks. Players can enhance their weapons once they dive into the caves to search for Cobblestone/Blackstone, Iron, or Gold. However, Diamond is one of the rarest minerals you can find, so obtaining it may take some time. Fortunately, you can use Minecraft seeds to locate these items quickly by entering the correct coordinates.

The only tool that doesn’t use the Crafting Table is the Netherite Sword, which requires an alternative method.

How To Make a Netherite Sword in Minecraft

To craft a Netherite Sword in Minecraft, you must combine a Diamond Sword and Netherite with the Smithing Table. Netherite can be found in the Nether world by mining Ancient Debris, with a Y-level that typically ranges from 14-15 (sometimes lower). Then, you must smelt it with a Furnace/Blast Furnace to create Netherite Scraps and combine them with Gold Ingots with the Crafting Table, making the Netherite Ingots.

The Smithing Table can upgrade Netherite gear and customize outfits with the latest Armor Trims. Lastly, those who want to boost the performance of their tools can check out our list of the top seven best sword enhancements.

That covers everything you need to know about how to make a sword in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

