How to Get & Use Wonderful Whims in The Sims 4

The Wonderful Whims mod has been gaining traction around the Sims community thanks to its realistic features of attractiveness levels, menstrual cycles, and many more. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: How do you install and use Wonderful Whims in The Sims 4? In this guide, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to experience a new aspect of the beloved franchise.

How to Download Wonderful Whims Mod in The Sims 4

The Infant update and Growing Together expansion pack exhibit a wide variety of family-based content that tests your parenting skills. Nonetheless, players can enhance these latest features by installing the Wonderful Whims mod, which includes personality archetypes, birth control, and Sim impressions. So, if you want to install it, here’s a breakdown of what you need to do:

Download Wonderful Whims via Curseforge, Itch.io, or ModTheSims. Open the new ZIP file and extract it. Move the ‘WonderfulWhimsMod’ to the ‘Mods’ file under ‘\Documents\ElectronicArts\TheSims4\Mods’ Start the game and go to ‘Game Options.’ Mark the ‘Enable Custom Content and Mods’ and ‘Script Mods Allowed’ checkboxes in the ‘Other’ section. Turn off the game and turn it back on to play Wonderful Whims.

Once you install Wonderful Whims to The Sims 4, you should get a prompt indicating its completion when opening the game. Players can also check to see if it is working by clicking on a Sim, where they should see a new ‘Attractiveness’ social interaction.

How to Use Wonderful Whims in The Sims 4

Now that you’ve downloaded the Wonderful Whims mod, it’s time to check out all its marvelous features on The Sims 4.

Wonderful Whims Attractiveness

Sometimes you can’t judge a book by its cover, but with the Wonderful Whims’ mod, your looks certainly matter as the outside appearances of Sims can determine their attractiveness level. From clothing options to body types, your character will prefer distinct qualities with others that influence their relationship.

First, players can click on their Sim and decide on their preferences under the ‘Attractiveness’ section. Then, you can adjust a character’s ‘Attractiveness Traits,’ such as Hair, Body, and overall Fundamentals. For instance, you can attach a fondness to the color red for outfits or add an age partiality.

You can change your mind about these selections at any time as the character develops more throughout their life stages. Romantic partners and previous family teachings can also influence these aspects through the ‘Develop’ tab, along with randomized prompts that will trigger when encountering an exceptionally good-looking Sim. Still, those with less than 10 likes and dislikes will find others unattractive, so be sure to set these attributes to get the best results.

If you aren’t sure about someone’s preferences, you can ask them about it under the Flirtation section. Additionally, players can consume the Unique Appearance item under the Rewards Store to stand out against other Sims and reign supreme in the looks department.

Wonderful Whims Impressions

The Impressions feature furthers the newest likes/dislikes factors from the Growing Together EP and Infant update by establishing diverse personality archetypes, like Sage, Artist, and Hero. While a Caregiver Sim displays a nurturing side, a Jester frequently jokes around and has little time to focus on tasks. You can see what archetype your Sim inherits through the Similogy section in the bottom right corner.

Each persona can affect a Sim’s impressions based on compatibility, allowing you to see what social interactions they value more.

Wonderful Whims Menstrual Cycle

Given that the Sims universe is all about the realistic aspects of life, the Wonderful Whims mod expands it even more with the addition of a female’s menstrual cycle. Any Sim capable of birth can trigger this mechanic, showcasing different stages like the Premenstrual Syndrome, the Period, the Fertile Window, and the Luteal Phase. In the first phase, characters can experience early hormonal moodlets, leading to the actual period for a few days.

Like real life, your Sim will need to use tampons and pads via the toilet, which can be found in Build Mode, the Wonderful section on your computer, or by asking others for spares.

Once a female’s period is over, they can increase their chances to ovulate during the Fertile Window, resulting in the Luteal Phase where they will no longer bleed for the time being. You can also keep up-to-date with your cycle with the ‘Check Period Tracker’ under the Wonderful Whims app on your Sim’s phone.

Lastly, Simmers can purchase birth control, condoms, and chill pill medications (for hormonal side-effects) in Build Mode and the Wonderful Store on their computer, as well as take a Fertility Awareness Test from the toilet.

There are other features you can explore while playing Wonderful Whims on The Sims 4, such as the parasitic Crab Lice from Woohoos, sweating, and a few extra Wonderful Attributes. For a complete mod overview, you can enter ‘ww.commands’ to see the full list of interactions.

That does it for our guide on how to get and use the Wonderful Whims. For more mod information, you can check out the best Sims 4 mods or view the relevant links below for additional content.

