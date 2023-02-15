Best Sims 4 Mods (2023)

Looking for the BEST Sims 4 mods? Check out our collection with 200+ top Sims 4 mods, updated in 2023. Take your game to the next level!

These are the best Sims 4 mods that you need to download right now. They’re Sims 4’s must have mods and you won’t be able to play the game normally again once you’ve tried them out.

Thanks to the community for keeping the series alive, and to the modders for making the game all the better.

As always, make sure you read the descriptions for each and every mod and check if there’s any possible conflicts with any other mods you might have installed!

How to Install Sims 4 Mods

When it comes to actually using Sims 4 mods, you’re going to have to install them first. You can check out our handy guide for How to Install Mods & Custom Content in The Sims 4. That’s all there is to it!

MC Command Center

First up for this post, I had to hit you guys with this one. This is hands-down one of the best Sims 4 mods of all time. No, one of the greatest Sims mods of all time period.

The Master Controller mod isn’t a new one to this long-running series. Longtime modders are well aware of it, and it’s been tweaked and added into TS4 officially by Deaderpool. Download it here.

For those unaware of what goes down with this mod, it’s more apt to ask what DOESN’T it do. Here’s just some of the features that will definitely enhance your gameplay:

Story progression for households you’re not even playing. That is to say that people will get pregnant, married, divorced, change jobs, have to get on child support, and more.

All cheats right at your fingertips. No more typing stuff in, you’ll be able to just click through the menus and easily get whatever cheat you want. This includes pregnancy ones, career, relationships, and more.

Clean up! It allows cleaning up any stuck characters or stuff like that, super easily.

Comes with woohoo changes that add a lot more depth to pregnancy within the game.

Lag Fix Mods

This one, this mod, and this one are another among the incredibly useful, must-have mods within the greater umbrella of Sims 4 mods. Both of them will straight up fix some lag issues that all players face, even those with awesome PCs.

These kinds of mods are a downright necessity if your PC is less than tip top, too. It fixes the lag that has Sims sometimes just standing around for hours, fixes autonomy lags, fixes a whole lot.

When you’re cutting off full seconds to those weird pauses, then you’re bound to see some awesome results in the long run and have more playtime.

Slice of Life

This amazing Sims mod comes from KawaiiStacie and it’s called Slice of Life.

What this mod does is add realism to your game, giving all of the character models physical changes depending on their mood and buffs. Like if your Sim is feeling embarrassed by talking to someone they find attractive, their cheeks will actually start blushing.

There are a few other appearance changes and new emotions that come with the Slice of Life mod, so if you’re looking for some realism from your Sims, give this one a try.

Explore Mod

This Explore Mod for Sims 4 also comes from KawaiiStacie and what it does is allows your Sim to leave the lot through rabbit hole places and return with buffs, motive and skill increases, and relationship increases.

With this mod, you can even go shopping, get your nails done, and live out your best life.

You get to have more free time on a day to day basis, places won’t close to inclement weather, and you’ll also be able to check the opening/closing times for locations via the explore menu.

New Sim Traits

To go along with the additional trait slots your Sim can now hold, you should search out the new traits that modders are coming up with for our families!

Want an absent-minded Sim that are dazed by default? Then hit up the Sims 4 Traits Absent-Minded mod! Or maybe the Sim you’re making is a pleasure seeker that gets bored automatically unless they’re doing fun things at all times?

Seems like a really hard Sim to impress, but okay, just download the ! Arrogant people, rejoice! You’ll be able to get embarrassed after every failure with the Arrogant Trait mod!

Want to love things ironically? Be a hipster. Be hot with the attractive trait mod. Catch a bit of paranoia or be socially awkward.

Heck, there’s even this one, which adds 100 new traits all in one. That alone makes it definitely an awesome Sims 4 mod.

Be sure to keep checking, as new traits mods pop up every month. You can see our guide with more of the best Sims 4 traits mods over here, as well as how to actually change traits over here.

Carry Over Lifetime Skills

Isn’t it dumb how your toddler – despite having every skill possible maxed out – immediately becomes an idiot the second they age up? Well, no longer does it have to be the case!

Just like in real life, your Sim can work hard to work up the skills as a toddler and have it all still matter when they become a kid with this.

The creator of the mod gives this example: “If you manage to max both the mental and the creativity skills as a child, you’ll enjoy a bonus boost to your Handiness skill as a teen!”

Basically, as you level up the skills of your toddler and child, they’ll then put points into the appropriate skill when they grow. And check out the picture above for an outline of how the skills are split up.

Being able to not lose all your progress with skills makes this an instant addition to our best Sims 4 mods post.

Super Speed Boost

There are plenty of moments in your Sim’s life that you just want to skip over. Unfortunately, sometimes the highest speed level doesn’t cut it.

Often, the game even glitches out while your Sim is sleeping or at work and it won’t enter the ultimate speed level.

That’s why this SupeSpeed mod is so vital; sometimes you just don’t want to watch your Sim snoring up a storm for three minutes. Beware, though, it can get a bit funky if you use it a lot.

Automate Chores Mods

In The Sims 4, all the different dirty aspects that plague your Sims’ households (like puddles, trash, etc.) will give them a negative moodlet. While you could just tell them to clean it up, it’s a bit annoying they don’t just automate it themselves, right?

Well, this mod helps out with that! It makes it so that they’ll be prone to autonomously want to clean up their disgusting squalor.

Also, there’s this one that has to do with autonomy and chores. If there’s one infuriating aspect of The Sims, it’s that they’re so fine with living in squalor. When you instruct someone to pick up a dish, wouldn’t it make sense that they go either wash it or throw it away?

With this mod, they actually do that. They don’t just weirdly sit down with whatever object you told them to pick up in hopes that they clean up after themselves. Oh, and if you want them to pay bills, here’s one for that.

Additionally, if there’s a lot of gardening to do, consider getting this one for some auto green thumb work! When it comes to homework, if you want your Sims to get it done all by themselves, there’s this mod.

If your Sims are stressed out, you can also make them automatically go for a jog to clear their minds with this. Also, whenever someone is “focused” it’s a prime time to upgrade some objects! Use this mod to make them do that automatically.

And finally, if you want your Sims to start fixing broken items around the house all by themselves, download this.

Multiple Jobs, One Sim

This is really another example of a mod that should be in the game right from the beginning. With it, your Sims will be able to have multiple jobs in different careers.

This is perfect for roleplaying a struggling family that’s just trying to make ends meet with multiple jobs, or, you know, for any Sim family that wants to make mega money at the cost of their needs being actually met.

It’s nice to know the retirement checks will be nice and big, too, right?

Any mod that makes us go, “wow why isn’t that already in the game?” is worthy of being in any of our posts about the best Sims 4 mods.

Lose and Gain Character Faster

If you got the well-reviewed Parenthood pack (which you should have), then your Sim toddlers, children, and teens can all gain “character” in different ways.

They can also lose it and become despicable members of society. But if you have it, you also know that this takes ages. Well, it’s a different story with this mod! This makes it so your Sims will gain or lose in any of the 5 character traits faster than before.

Install it if you found you’ve had a hard time with that part of the pack.

Unlock All Locked Items

An interesting new mechanic in The Sims 4 that actually encourages playing through the game multiple times is the locking of certain items until you’ve reached a level of specific career tracks.

The downside to this is how long it’ll actually take you to unlock all of them, and how cool most actually are. You can either play through the game and work your way up, or you can simply install the Sims 4 BuildBuyMode Unlocker mod.

You’ll be able to buy every item and even be eligible for the pre-made rooms that are swanky and totally above your creativity level.

Work From Home For More Jobs

For those of you that got City Living, you’ll know there are certain careers that allow you to “work from home.” This can be really awesome on some days, because it takes way less time and you’ll be in total control of your Sim from home/wherever they go.

It’s awesome, just like it is to do it in real life. But why should the activists, critics, and social media stars get all the fun? Well, there are a number of modders that are making mods to fit other careers, too!

No More Fish Sadness

Typically, mermaids in The Sims 4 dislike eating fish, which makes sense when you think about it. According to the mod creator, “Your Sims will no longer receive negative buffs for eating fish, fishing, emptying traps, or looking at mounted fish! This will also remove the “disgusted” reaction to eating food made with fish.”

Download this one right here.

Alien Head

The modder who came up with this was fed up with how aliens originally look in the Sims 4 so they decided to make their own alien heads that looks like something taken straight out of Roswell.

You can download this Sims 4 mod right here.

Build Your Own Houseboat

This mod turns The Sims boat models into actual boathouses that you can live inside in the game. You can get away from the humans that roam the land and isolate yourself in the middle of a huge lake or something. You can download this mod right here.

Private Practice

This mod comes from SimRealist and allows you to basically rework the health system of the game, making it easier for your Sim to receive medical assistance.

You can get your Sim checked up by just using a phone and giving your doctor a call, and if you always wanted your Sim to have a career in health sciences, well, now you can with this mod.

SNBank

This SNBank mod also comes from SimRealist and it creates an extensive financial system that allows your Sim to have banking accounts just like you do in real life.

The mod includes a checking a savings account, a transfer system, credit cards, loans, checkbooks, and even a budget system.

Thanks to all of these new functions, you can create storylines that involve paying money back to the back, or taking out a loan to purchase a home or something.

You can let your imagination run wild with the SNBank mod and add more realism to your Sims game.

Give Your Sims More Traits

If you ever played TS3, you may have felt a little ripped off upon creating a personality for your Sim in The Sims 4.

Both games used a Trait System to give each Sim their own unique character, but the newest installation of the game decreased the number of traits a Sim could have from 6 to 3 (not including the bonus trait TS4 ties to a Sim’s Aspiration.)

The Add More CAS Traits mod from Embyr311 removes that limitation and lets you add additional traits to any Sim.

You can keep this at a balanced number, like 6, or go absolutely crazy and make your Sim an explosion of personality by adding every possible trait. Finally, your Sims are able to be those smarter ones with, weirder stories.

Power Outage

Here’s a fun one that came with the advent of the Seasons pack. This mod makes it so that lightning can straight up cause a power outage in your Sims’ home! Bust out the board games and lanterns, ’cause this storm’s a bit rocky!

Think about all the roleplaying fun you can have.

This one’s exceptionally interesting to me, as a person that lives in a hurricane haven. It’s completely random and even moods get affected by it when it happens!

Serial Killer Mod

There are often these very gritty mods added into TS4 that let you live out some pretty sick fantasies or roleplay some of your favorite thriller villains’ lives.

In this case, there’s the serial killer mod which, as you can imagine, lets your Sims become murderers.

Anything that adds more roleplaying to the game is A-O-K in our books!

Vampire Mods

For those of you with the Vampires pack, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a lot of improvements that you would be able to download to better the gameplay.

Really, it depends on your preferences, but here are some of the greatest Sims 4 mods for Vampires that maybe you’ll like to get your hands on, and you can check out more in our guide over here.

More Sims

Ever feel like maybe all of the Sim lots are kind of empty? Like it’s really easy to get through everybody new in one evening? Well, then this mod that adds far more Sims to every lot using fancy mathematics is perfect for your social self.

Now the world can feel a lot more vast within your tiny Sim town. Look, anything that makes the world more living and breathing is an A plus in our books.

Holidays Revamped

Seasons was an exceptional pack for the series for plenty of reasons. A big one being that you can celebrate holidays now! Big deal, y’all. And quickly the modders came out in droves to revamp it all in some way.

If you don’t want to spend time making even more holidays, they have you covered. There’s a variety of mods for this topic, but here are some:

Control Pets

Having pets to play with is awesome in TS4, but with this mod, you can actually control your pets, turning them into playable characters.

The dogs and cats will both have their own needs and behaviors to choose from. If you’re tired of playing as a boring ‘ol human, why not try living the life of a pet?

You can download this mod right here if you’re interested.

Train Pets to Be Brave

With LittleMsSam’s anti-fear training mod, you can teach your pets to be more confident and brave instead of being scared of everything.

Whenever your pet gets scared of anything, you will be able to calm them down. The more you do this, the more levels your pet will reach, allowing all of their fears to slowly become disabled.

They will no longer be scared of the microwave going off so you can cook your popcorn in peace for once in your life.

Anti-Heat Pill

LittleMsSam has yet another cool mod for TS4 that helps remove Heat from your pets. By taking this pill that you can craft or purchase in a vending machine, the effects will block the Heat symptoms for your pet for 21 days.

This means that they will no longer be able to have any pet babies with other animals. And if your pet is already in heat, taking this pill will remove the symptoms immediately.

It can be stressful to take care of a ton of dogs and cats, but now you don’t need to worry about that stuff.

Make Other Sims Walk Your Dog

Having a dog is one of life’s greatest treasures; always having a loyal friend by your side is a feeling that’s unlike anything else, but the fact that we have to walk our dogs day in and day out is just the worst.

Thankfully with this mod, you can ask any Sim on your lot to walk your dog for you, allowing you to chill out and relax while somebody else is doing your job.

And get this –you can even ask your own children to walk the dogs as well!

Hire Dogwalkers

The past mod we just showed you guys allowed you to make other Sims on your property walk your dog, but this one lets you hire an outside dog walker and dog jogger to take care of your pet when you’re extremely busy with life.

If you have the past mod installed, you can then ask them to give your dog a bath after they’ve finished the walk/jog.

You can download this mod right here.

Walk Your Cats

Don’t let people’s judgments decide your life for you. Listen, if you want to put a leash on your cat and take them outside, then you should be allowed to without being judged.

If people can take their dogs outside, then why can’t you take your cat for a little walk in the sun? Thanks to this mod, you can show off your cute kitty and take them out for a walk.

Walking Dog to Fill Needs

LittleMsSam has yet another dog mod for us that lets you fill your pet’s needs by simply walking them around.

Your Dog’s affection, play, bowel, and bladder needs will all be met if you take them on a walk. No longer will you have to do anything else for your pet besides walking them –we wish it was this easy in real life.

Walk More Pets

It can be super annoying to have to take your pets on a walk separately from one another, especially if you have 3 pets or more. But thanks to this mod from LittleMsSam, there is a method to take care of these tasks all at once.

With this mod, you will now be able to take more than one pet out for a walk at the same time, leaving you extra time in your day to work on other things.

People can sometimes walk three dogs at once in real life, so this mod is one to download if you wanna try it out for yourself.

Walk the Dog With Kids

Another way to build up the responsibility level for kids and teenagers in TS4 is to let them go out on walks. This isn’t a feature available in the main game, but with this mod, it’s now possible.

Since the animation created here for this mod isn’t meant for children, some parts of the walk might be buggy and the kids might look stretched out for a moment but the function still works fine.

Thank you to LittleMsSam for this one as well.

Quick Walks

Depending on the layout of your neighborhood, this mod will give you the option of Quick Walk before heading out with your dog, and it will give you the fastest route possible.

This mod is great if you find yourself spending way too long walking your pet and can give you extra time to go out and do something else entirely.

You can download this mod right here if you would like to check it out.

Pet-Themed Holidays

Who doesn’t want to spend an entire day celebrating their pet? Thank to this mod, you can check out a ton of custom holiday traditions that lets you pamper your pet on their special day.

You can play with your pet using a red light laser, you can cook up a special meal for your pet, and you can also teach them tricks to show them some love.

Pet birthdays are something that should never, ever be ignored –not even in The Sims 4.

Make Your Pets Pregnant

This one allows you to place a number on the percentage value of your pets chance of becoming pregnant.

You can choose between 100, 75, and 50 percent and depending on what you go with, you might have some new babies in your life.

It can take some time for your dog or cat to get pregnant in TS4, but thanks this mod, you have full power over the life of your animals. It sounds terrible, but hey, sometimes you just want a dozen kitties running around.

No Stray Animals

We all love having pets in our households; animals by your side is the best feeling ever but sometimes there’s a limit on pets.

This mod completely eliminates the random generation of stray cat and dog households. Of course, we feel bad for the stray pups and stuff, but there’s just no room for every stray animal.

Make sure to check this mod out if you want to get rid of strays from coming into your life.

Increase the Sale Price of Dogs

Being a dog breeder can net you some profit if you decide to sell your pets at a good price, but with this mod, you can now increase the sale price of your pets, with the possibility of making upwards to $2200.

You deserve to make more money for your hard work and this is one of the best ways to do it.

If you would like to make some extra cash for your breeds, then make you check this mod out right here.

Train Your Puppies

In TS4, you can’t train your puppies or teach them any commands until they get a little bit bigger, but if you ever wanted to teach them commands while they’re still puppies, this mod is perfect for you.

The only four commands that are available to teach your puppy right now in the mod are as follows: Sit, Lie Down, Speak, and Heel.

Go and download this mod right here so you can train your puppies just as you do in real life.

If you’re looking for even more amazing Dog and Cat mods for The Sims 4, then make sure you go to our list right here that has a ton of the best mods for your pets.

My First Farm Animal

This Sims 4 mod turns your cats and dogs that you own into farm animals like pigs and sheep. You can keep any of their produce that you harvest for your household or choose to sell them to make a profit.

This mod is perfect for those looking to get some new animals in their life. If you so choose, you can even sell your animals or eat them, but don’t worry, there are no killing animations or anything so if you get hungry, there’s always an option.

If you want to check out this mod, you can do that by clicking right here.

Ultrasound Scans For Pregnant Sims

Whenever your Sim becomes pregnant with a child, you now have the ability to go and get an ultrasound scan from the doctor by paying a fee.

You can see the number of babies and the gender of them by visiting the gynecologist.

If you want to remember these moments for the rest of your life, you can hang up these ultrasound scans on the walls in your home.

You can download this mod right here.

Life’s Drama

This is one of the most important mods that you can have if you’re a fan of drama, controversy, and throwing shade.

The Life’s Drama mod adds 11 dramatic situations that could happen to your Sim anytime, adding some much-needed drama in your life.

There are situations that involve a marriage proposal, a lost kid, and a couple that argues before they break up with one another.

If you want to spice up your life in The Sims 4, then go download this mod.

Talented Kids

Does your kid suck? Are they basically useless? Well that is the case for most kids these days but it doesn’t have to be that way with this mod.

Once installed, this mod allows child Sims to cook, flower arrange, preform magic, workout, make robots, play ping pong, do spa activities, do retail activities, use simray, make coffee and tea, drink tea, and wash clothes. Basically they can act more like less useless and boring adults!

You kids Sims will be able to rack up some skill points early, and will stop being so lazy around the house.

Chic Bathroom Custom Stuff Pack

Who wouldn’t want to have a fancy, chic looking bathroom? It’s a dream for lots of us, but in The Sims, it’s easily within reach with this mod. The custom content Chic Bathroom stuff pack comes lots of new decor options for your Sim’s bathrooms, so you can rival some of your favorite celeb’s washrooms.

It comes with 45 items in total, with five of those items requiring expansion and stuff packs such as University, Laundry Day, and Seasons to function.

All objects have a diffuse, specular, and normal map guaranteed, and what’s very cool is that some items have additional options such as a mirror with hidden smart functionality.

Automatic Sunburns

If you’re not down with getting Island Living, you need this one.

With this mod installed, your character will automatically get suntanned when they’re exposed to sunlight. But, just like real life, you may be in trouble if you spend too much time in the sun.

You can download this one right here if you want to get the perfect summer look.

No Autonomous Run Inside

Whenever it starts raining/thundering/lightning in the Sims 4, your character will automatically run back home like a coward.

If you want to brave the weather and run around in a rainstorm, you can do so if you install this mod right here.

It can be hard to get things done whenever the rain starts to pour, but you can continue to go on with your life in rain or shine thanks to this mod.

Auto-Fill Pet Needs

If you get tired of taking care of your pet’s needs and just want to relax once in a while, we have a mod for you that helps you take care of all of the animals in your household.

For any unplayed household that has pets in it, this mod will auto-fill the hygiene needs of any dog every six hours. Now, your dogs won’t be neglected and will have all of their needs met without you having to lift a finger.

You can download this mod right here if you’re into checking it out.

Let Your Toddler Be

It seems like your Sim might be obsessed with checking on their little babies. Kids are important and they should be watched with a keen eye, but if you want your Sim to stop checking in on them all of the time, you can download this mod.

By installing it, you can focus on other things besides your kid and leave them be –that’s how they’ll learn how to take care of themselves if you ask me.

Stop Playing in the Rain

For some odd reason, whenever it rains, your Sim might be inclined to go out and play in the rain like a kid that’s never seen water fall from the sky before.

If you want to put an end to dripping noses and wet clothes, then be sure to download this mod right here. The mod will keep your Sim dry and safe from catching a cold.

Automatic Thermostat

With this mod from LittleMsSam, you can pay $999 to upgrade to an automatic thermostat that will change depending on the weather outside at the moment.

If it’s super hot outside, the thermostat will adjust to make your home cooler and if it’s cold out, your home will get warmer without you having to do anything.

You can download this mod right here.

Zombie Apocalypse Mod

This amazing mod throws you right in the middle of a zombie apocalypse by turning every Sim in your district into zombies. You also have the option to cure all of the zombies in the area, turning them back into humans, or you can just blow them all up.

If you get turned into a zombie, there are four stages that your Sim goes through before you finally become take over, but you can customize everything that goes on from the menus to make the apocalypse a bit easier to handle.

You can download this mod right here.

After School Activities

KawaiiStacie’s After School mods allows kids and teenagers to have more after-school activities for them to check out. The first bundle can be downloaded here and includes things such as band, dance, and chorus classes.

While the second bundle offers sports activities like baseball, soccer, and football.

You can build up the skills of your kids and best of all, your kids will be away from home for a couple of more hours to keep you at peace.

Preschool Mod

This preschool mod for TS4 will allow your toddler skills and values increase/decrease based on the different interactions of your choosing.

These interactions range from taking a nap and asking for help to making friends and leaving school early.

You can download this preschool mod right here if you’re interested!

Style Sims for Money

Have you ever looked at one of the NPCs in your town and thought to yourself, “wow, they are really ugly.” Some of them just don’t know how to dress but thanks to this mod, you can style NPCs and get paid for it.

LittleMsSam brings us this mod and you can download it here if you want to style children, teens, and adults, and give them a makeover that that will change their lives.

Food = Calories

This mod from KawaiiStacey allows you to choose the fat rate increase in your game, making it easier for your Sims to gain weight.

The larger the size you choose, the faster you will gain weight. If you find yourself wanting to town down, you just have to begin exercising to lost weight.

You can download this weight gain mod right here if you want to put some extra weight on your characters.

Healthy Juices

It can be hard to find healthy smoothies and drinks for your Sim to chug down, but thanks to this mod right here, your Sim will have access to a lot of yummy and nutritious beverages.

By heading over to your fridge, you will have the option to select any of these drinks:

Carrot Juice (12$/ 4 Carrots)

Spinach Juice (14$/ 8 Spinach)

Bell Pepper Juice (16$/ 2 Bell Pepper)

Lemon Juice (18$/ 6 Lemon)

Potato Juice (20$/ 4 Potato)

Tomato Juice (21$/ 3 Tomato)

Plasma Juice (25$/ 5 Plasma Fruits) – Vampire only!

Depending on the drink, your Sim will get buffs and your fitness skill will increase.

Extra Teen Styles

This clothing pack from SxL gives players more customization options for your young Sims characters.

There’s a clothing pack that has an athlete themed selection, one that’s all about being the It Girl, and another one that makes you a punk kid, with platform boots and rocker hair.

You can download the teen style stuff mod right here if you want to express some originality for your adolescent Sims.

Pufferhead Stuff

The Pufferhead Stuff pack brings the magic of Harry Pott… I mean, Henry Puffer, into your home.

The pack includes a collection of books, posters, decorations, movies, and clothes so that you can show off your love for the magician.

You can download this pack right here and show off your love for Henry Puffer.

Change Bill Amounts

Do you like a bit of a challenge with your game? Well, this mod allows your Sim family to feel the crippling weight of expensive bills every week. The modder promises it’ll provide a challenge while not being too ridiculous.

It’s a realistic alternative to the base game’s often times easy to pay bills. This is often a point of contention between fans since the game can become quite easy once you have a well-paying job position.

I love a good challenge in TS4, and because of that, this is a pretty good Sims 4 mod.

Restaurant Business Overhaul

The Sims 4 Dine Out brought players a great addition of being able to head out to eat and run their own diner/restaurant/whatever business. It added a lot of roleplay, but let’s face it, the business aspect’s a bit wonky.

Luckily, this modder thought so as well and created this. Here’s basically all the changes it brings to the table. The dinner table, that is.

Customers start coming in around 6 AM.

Rush hour at 6 PM.

Restaurants you don’t own have higher plate prices.

Full-Trained chefs won’t be putting out poor food.

Hosts will work better.

One waiter covers 7 tables instead of just 5.

400-500% markup prices possible.

There’s no need to have a sink or a trash can to empty food.

Oh, and if you’ve been wanting to make a family-owned restaurant business, you’re going to want to check this out. It lets you hire family members!

Also, if you want to be able to hire teens, this one’s for you!

All of these change things up so much.

Automate Romance Mods

Okay, so there’s a lot of different automation that you could add with mods, but I particularly like these since they really up the ante in the storytelling. Cheating can become more frequent, and pregnancies, too.

Especially when you add these with the master controller mod I already mentioned in the first page. Anyway, here are a couple of romantic autonomies for you:

Keep Your Sim From Moving Around in CAS

The ability to create truly unique Sims by pulling and pushing directly on their bodies is by far one of the coolest new features The Sims 4 brings to the table.

Unfortunately, that can be a little difficult if your Sim keeps dancing around while you’re trying to give them a tummy tuck. The Stand Still in CaS mod from Shimrod101 sedates your Sim and removes all those animations that play while you’re adjusting their body or face.

This mod works for all ages and genders and disables the usual animations that play when you adjust the sliders for muscle or weight, randomize your Sim’s appearance, or change outfits using the Styled Looks function.

Buy Ponds and Hidden Lot Entrances

Why didn’t EA allow this before? Angler master Sim find it really annoying to have to leave the comfort of their homes just to reach a nearby pond to fish. And what if it’s not within the same general area?

Do you really want to discover a loading screen every single time you’re going to work up your fishing skill?

With the Buyable Ponds mod, you can put a nice pond in your backyard, probably next to the chest table and underneath a great big tree. Just giving you ideas. Additionally, get the Buyable Hidden Lot Entrances mod for easy access. Pretty soon, your Sim will never leave their house.

Grocery Store

Roleplaying is everything in The Sims 4, and any mods that add that ability can be appreciated by any fan. When grocery stores didn’t make their return from TS3, a lot of fans were disappointed.

However, fret not… there’s always this mod. With it, you’re able to add a grocery booth (or table, if you will), allowing you to effectively make a whole grocery store if you wanted to. Maybe even a flea market! The choice is yours, as always.

New Facial, Body Hair, Hairstyles, and More

Like your Sims lumbersexual? There are mods to back up however you want them to look. Make your Sims’ beards longer using this mod. Want imperfect teeth? Here you go.

But, really, there’s of course plenty of other mods you could get for your Sims to be looking fly. I recommend checking out this site for all your Sims 4 custom content needs.

They have Sims 4 hairstyles, body hair, eyebrows, makeup, skin, teeth, facial hair, anything you can think of. If you didn’t know you could make your Sims looks realistic using these, now you do.

You can also check out our guides for those best Sims 4 hair mods here and here for Maxis Match mods and custom content, specifically.

More Fridge Meals

Options, options, options, that’s what players want. The small amount of quick meals you can get from the fridge are enough to get anyone sick of having lunch, right? Tired of all that cereal?

Or all those microwave meals? Well, download and install this mod, and you’ll add a whopping amount of extra things to eat!

They’re all food that was already in the game, anyway, but somehow wasn’t under the “Quick Meals” option.

Meaningful Stories

If you think the base game’s emotions are too easy to get over or get past, then this mod’s for you. With it, it will be way harder to get back in the appropriate frame of mind once something has put your Sim in a different mood. That’s really where the “inertia” part comes in. Here, the creator does a good job explaining it:

“Meaningful Stories is a mod pack that redesigns the mood and emotions system of The Sims 4. This collection of changes big and small aims to allow your Sims to feel more human, to make the events in their lives feel more meaningful, and to turn managing their lives into a more interesting challenge.”

After your Sim enters another mood, the inertia moodlet from the previous mood will be removed.

There are three levels of inertia moodlet:

Strong: +3 – lasts 8 hours, followed by

Medium: +2 – lasts 8 hours, followed by

Fragile: +1

The +1 level has no visible duration but will rarely last long at all because of the way the game handles mood changes. Once a +1 inertia moodlet is the only thing left keeping a Sim in a mood, it will be overcome by any more recent +1 moodlet for any other emotion.”

Enable Menus For Working Sims

Tons of standard Sims features were left out of The Sims 4. This mod by Fogity fixes quite arguably the worst feature to be to be removed from this release of The Sims.

Previously, whenever a Sim disappeared from a lot to go to work you would be unable to access the menus containing their desires, skills, relationships, and mood info.

The Menu Enabler mod simply keeps these menus available whenever a Sim leaves the active lot for work or fun.

Easygoing Baby Sims

Love raising a family in The Sims? Well, good for your Sims for maturing and deciding to take such a grand step forward in their lives. Hold on, though, are you sure you want to deal with the vanilla Sims baby?

Always whining, wanting food, love, and general attention so often in a day? That’s right, you’re really just putting up with it to get a kid Sim. It’s okay to admit that.

You should download the Easygoing Baby mod to calm it down a bit and keep its mood up until it can age. Maybe even turn on accelerated aging for babies, too.

Faster Showers & Baths

Okay, I gave it away for this one in the heading right there. This does literally what that means, but isn’t it so useful? With this Sims 4 mod, you’ll cut the time it takes to shower or take a bath by a lot.

No more rushing to work in the mornings! Simply had to include something that helps players not waste time.

Working Out Revamp

Got some athletic people you’re playing as? Always working out to have the most Adonis looking possible? Well, if you’re finding it super easy to get washboard abs with the peak of athletic prowess that they can attain, this mod is for you!

When you get it, the metabolism in the game – so to speak – gets a tune up. It will be harder for you to reach peak physique in the game. This really makes it more of an accomplishment, you know?

Don’t want to go through all the trouble of working your Sim out, though? Want to get your slim Sim to fill in their clothes a bit more? This Sims 4 mod is simple in that it just makes it possible to set the weight levels of your characters using the cheat console commands.

Cars For Sims 4

Why cars weren’t available from day one for TS4 is anyone’s guess. Why was anything taken out, you know? Let’s always be grateful for the modding community’s generosity and ability to right EA’s wrongs.

You know you want cars for your Sim family. Get this mod. It allows you to get back those vehicles you know and love from past games before EA inevitably forces you to buy them in an expansion!

You could also download this Sims 4 mod to get the cars already available around the world and place them for decoration. Won’t be ownable like the above one, though!

For now, we Simmers need to rely on the modders to fill in the gaps for EA. Bless the best of the best when it comes to Sims 4 mods.

Besties Everywhere

If you, like Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project, believe that best friendship is a tier, then this mod is perfect for you.

It allows you to have more than just one best friend like the game currently limits you. It also reduces the cooldown so you’re able to say it again faster.

Crazy Slider Mods

Admit it. The first thing you did while making that very first Sim in TS4 was see how crazy you could make your characters look using the new Create-A-Sim interface.

This set of mods removes a lot of the restrictions imposed on body modification to keep the game boring and realistic. But really, who needs realism when you can give your families’ heads twice the size of their bodies? Not me.

The Expanded Head Size Range, Glasses Slider, and, uh, Breast Augmentation mods from EVOL_EVOLVED literally expand what you’re able to do within the confines of Create-A-Sim.

You can check out more slider Sims 4 mods over here.

Improved Weather Variety

While Seasons was an awesome pack, it isn’t without its flaws. And one modder took it upon themselves to correct one they noticed: the worlds all have largely the same weather patterns despite being different, well, worlds!

This mod is a must for anyone looking for weather variety in their TS4 game. Here are the changes it does:

Willow Creek is near a swamp and like Louisiana, so the weather is hotter with little to no snow.

Oasis Spring Weather is hotter throughout the year.

San Myshuno Weather is a mix between New York and San Fransisco. Very cold weather in late Fall, Winter, and early Spring.

Windenburg Weather is generally colder with blizzards possible throughout early and late winter and some snow probable in early Spring.

Brindleton Bay Still rainy throughout with rain storms in spring and summer, but now more chance of cool or cold rain and windy days (except in the Summer).

Forgotten Hollow’s weather is significantly colder than before.

Brindleton Bay has a small chance of snow.

Granite Falls is a snowy escape.

Selvadorada stays mostly the same.

Newcrest is slightly less rainy.

All Beds Give Same Energy

Again, I’m giving it away in the headline, but that’s really all there is to it. If you constantly find yourself settling for a bed that you don’t necessarily like the look of but it just plain ol’ has a better Energy rating, you need this mod.

It makes it so that you can pick any bed and still reap the benefits of having a good night’s rest. After all, the sheets should have nothing to do with the energy! It’s all about that mattress, baby.

True Happiness

Following the emotional inertia mod that we already talked about, here’s something that makes happiness less attainable.

It leads to a more “true happiness” effect, where Sims won’t be happy for any little thing that comes across their day.

Something special needs to happen for them to truly become happy, otherwise, the default will be the okay version of “Fine.”

Note, this is also included in the Meaningful Stories mod that was mentioned before already.

Cinema Movie Theater Mod

Tired of only having, like, three spots to have fun with your little Simmers? With the Cinema Mod, your characters can enjoy the film industry’s finest. Grab your family, head on over to the lot, and enjoy some classic movies with popcorn.

Perfect for the cinephile Sim in your life. This is even better when coupled with the movie night pack that adds bigger screens, popcorn, and more!

Oh, and while you’re at it, you might want to check out the “Be Quiet and Keep Watching the Movie Please” mod.

Buy More Venues

LittleMsSam really brings it with all the mods, and here’s another that helps out the gameplay a lot if you’re a tycoon type of player. You’re going to need Get to Work, by the way!

With this mod, you’ll have an array of new venues to buy and reap revenue from. Here’s a list of all that you can buy, by the way.

Bar

Club

Lounge

Cafe

Library

Gym

Karaoke Bar

Arts Center

Museum

Park

Pool

Relaxation Center

Penthouse (San Myshuno)

Scientist Lab

Police Station

Medical Clinic

Holiday Home

Gaming Center!

Playground!

Daycare!

Customize a Generic Lot

Rentable Business (Can make a Hotel, Prison, or Apartment Building, etc.)

Cinema

Voidcritters For All

Who says that you can only be a kid and enjoy Voidcritters? Oh, The Sims 4 does. Well, I call BS there! For those of us that grew up with a childhood phenomenon, odds are that years later you still very much so care for that same cartoon or what have you.

These mods understands that, and make it possible to trade as well as play Voidcritters at any age! Look… as a big fan of Pokemon, I’d of course think of this as one of the best Sims 4 mods.

For the Old-School Sim in Your Life

Have a Sim that’s technologically inept? Maybe they’re just really old-school and don’t want to get near a computer? Well, here’s something that should have been in the game a very long time ago: a notebook!

With the Notebook V2 mod, you will be able to do all the writing related things they could do on the computer, except from the comfort of any place within the house. Also, with a strange device called a pen.

Social Media For Teens

Nowadays, 18 year olds are getting filthy rich off of being Instagram or YouTube stars, let’s face it. It’s time for our teens to start reaping some rewards before they even age up, too!

This mod makes it so that teens can join the Social Media career track that City Living brought to the table.

More NPC Names

If you’re looking for more variety in your townies’ names, then look no further. This mod is here to do exactly that. It even adds a lot of ethnic names to create a lot of diversity among your worlds and towns.

Faster Social Gain

If your Sim needs to be social but you’re not really feeling the whole conversation aspect of The Sims 4, you can download this mod to increase the social mood faster. Gone are the days when you’d have to actually pretend to care how that Sim friend’s day went.

You had ice cream? That’s nice, John. My Sim has no time for your BS, John. She’s got a career to advance in.

Super Speed Through Festivals & Neighbors

This one’s specific for those of us that have City Living, but it’s very useful if you do have it. Whenever there’s a festival or neighbors are being annoying, the super speed you might have been doing gets slowed down again.

Really annoying whenever this happens needlessly, right? So download this and you’ll rid yourself of that annoyance!

Early Retirement

Those of us that play some really successful Sims that make it to the top of their careers really fast will be pleased to find out that there’s a mod that allows you to retire earlier than just elder.

Hey, combine this with the multiple jobs mod that we talked about earlier and it’s sure to be a confetti stream right on your Simoleon wallet! It allows you to retire as young as the Adult life state.

Invisible Fences

Now, you’re probably wondering why the heck I’m including a mod that adds invisible fences into the game. Well, it’s simple, really.

If you’re tired of your Sims walking all over the grass or taking weird routes to get to where they’re going, you simply need to use these and you’ll route them exactly through the paths or sidewalks that you want them to go through.

Bring TS2 to TS4

There are a lot of mods available to The Sims 2 fans that want to bring over the most iconic furniture pieces to The Sims 4. Miss the Tiki Outdoor Set and its add-ons? Want to get retro with the 60s Living Room Set? Or maybe you want to feel fabulous with the Glamorous Living Set?

Heck, if you’re even missing out on the radio stations, there’s a mod for that, too. Keep your eyes peeled as they’re always adding more and more favorites for you TS2 fans. Just letting you know this is definitely a thing that happens a lot each month!

Teens Can Start Practicing Parenting

If you want to set up a teen mom/dad scenario or just plain ol’ want your older sibling of a Sim to get their stuff together and take care of their younger sibling a bit, then this mod is for you.

When you download and install it, your teen Sims will be able to raise their Parenting skill. This is great for getting a headstart on that skill, as well as for getting that roleplaying in.

SIM FRIENDS FOREVER!

The Sims has a way of making friendships into little, fragile butterflies. If you’re not calling your BFF every single night to tell them all about your day, that definitely means you don’t care about them at all in The Sims. You’re absolutely heartless.

If you’re a detached loner, have no fear, the No Relationship Decay mod is here to help! You can actually go two weeks with no interactions now and still consider a certain Sim your best friend. This mod works a lot like the Long Distance Friend lifetime award in The Sims 3.

Stop Sleeping Already!

If you’re tired of your Sims being bears in the winter and hibernating despite their Energy need being completely maxed out, then this is the mod for you.

It cuts out a huge annoyance where literal hours after the fact your Sim might actually get up by themselves without you telling them to.

More Aspirations

Modders are always on the scene, trying to increase as much of the things you’re able to do with The Sims 4 as possible. One such aspect that’s always modded and tweaked are the game’s aspirations.

If you’re looking for more of them, there’s always a steady supply. Here are some of the ones I found, for example.

Do You Really Want to Live Forever?

Everyone has that one Sim that’s immortal and everlasting. Maybe they’re just leveling up all their skills. Maybe they’re used for procreating so much that the entire Sim population in one town ceases to exist. Look, we’re not here to judge you and your choices.

Whatever the reason, if you find that you actually want to stop the aging and/or dying process of your Sim, but don’t want to turn it off in the settings altogether, you can buy it as a trait using this Sims 4 mod.

Less School Time

Whenever your child and teen Sim goes off, precious hours of their days are lost. And with those ages being so short as is already in the grand scheme of a Sim’s life, you might be looking for a way to lessen that load without halting their learning altogether.

Well, have no fear! You can download and install this mod to cut the amount of time children and teens will be in school by giving them an earlier exit.

Please. Stop. Ringing. The. Doorbell.

You don’t even have to be a loner Sim to think that the amount of times your Sim’s clingy friends drop by unannounced is annoying. They don’t even have to be friends!

Neighbors will constantly walk by and want to check out your stylin’ pad. It’s rude, is what it is. We don’t have any sugar, John, leave us alone.

Download the Fewer Stalkbys mod and you’ll be free from having to stop what you’re doing just to say hi to someone you didn’t care to see in the first place. It even got updated so that Sims will wait no more than 20 “Sim” minutes for you to open the door.

What a relief. It starts to get creepy when they wait out there for hours.

Welfare For Your Sims

If you want to roleplay your families having to sign up for welfare, then this Sims 4 mod is perfect for your next playthrough or even challenge.

Your Sims can sign up for it by applying for it as though it were a career. You’ll show up one day out of the week for an hour and get a small sum for that week.

It’s definitely a mod to think about if you’re looking to do any of the tough monetary challenges.

More Careers

Another part of the game that’s constantly being tweaked by the community are the careers. While there are a lot with all of the expansion packs and the base game, there can always be more, right?

Modders think so, too. You’re going to want to keep your eyes open for more of ’em, but here are some I’ve found that seem pretty cool.

Get that money with these.

Not Always DTF

If you, like me, are really weirded out by how often Sims are just DTF all the time, then this mod will be great for you. With it, sometimes, they just won’t be in the mood.

Even if they’re married or dating the other Sim, they now will need to be flirty before the Woohoo or Try For Baby options come up.

Realistic Earnings

Being able to be stinking rich very fast in the game is fun and all, but where’s the real difficulty? If you’re looking for more realistic salaries for the different careers, you can download this and lower it by either 25% or 50% (your choice).

Thus, every single career will yield less and your bills will get higher. Especially if you installed the bills mod I mentioned earlier in this post. Gosh, too much like real life, isn’t it?

New Recipes

Here’s an awesome thing that modders are constantly working on: new recipes! Once you’ve played enough of the game, you’re bound to get bored of all the things you’re able to cook.

Day in and day out, it can get mundane to eat the same meals everyday.

Especially for your Sims. Check around for new recipes, like this one that introduces two new soups.

Cooking Makes Sense

With this mod, cooking has become a bit harder. Food that didn’t cost anything now does, group meals cost a more realistic amount, and some recipes have been changed to need more ingredients than they normally would.

This also allows for two ways of cooking.

One will require ingredients to make food, and the other makes ingredients optional (if you don’t have them, the food will just cost more to cook).

Canvas Racks Aren’t For Show

While canvas racks were cool decor for the artsy houses that you might create and play, they kind of didn’t make sense. That is, before this mod. Now canvas racks do exactly as they’re supposed to and can be used to store paintings from inventories.

No longer will you necessarily have to sell that masterpiece because there’s no room on your walls right now.

Automatic Burn Scars

If your Sim messes up while cooking or poking a fire, there’s going to be hell to deal with. When a fire bursts out in the game, your Sim can often get caught in it. It’s up to either them or someone else to put them out.

But what if damage were done to their skin already once that happens? That’s where this mod comes in. It adds automatic burn scars to their skin after they’ve been engulfed in flames.

Wake Up!

Find it troublesome dealing with your Sim getting sleepy all the time? Don’t want to waste your valuable time watching them sleep to recover? Well, the regular espresso machines probably don’t cut it in your case.

This mod makes it so that a cup of Joe wakes your Sim right the hell up.

Burn, Burn, Burn

Following up on that burn scars mod listing, if you just plain ol’ love to watch the world burn, then this mod is for you. With it, the fires in The Sims 4 can start up faster and spread quickly.

They become more intense as you choose from three different options. Perfect for those that want to quickly dispose of their Sims.

Shut Up, Skill Level Up Messages

In The Sims 4, leveling up your skills means getting a very intrusive message in the center of the screen. With this mod, that message goes away completely and you won’t have anything obstructing your view as your Sim kicks butt and levels up.

If you’re annoyed by it, then you’ll definitely have to consider getting this one.

No Perk Costs For Busineses

I really summed this one up right there in the subheading. It’s a simple mod that allows you to buy any perks tied to any business you own, totally for free.

No need to pay those points you get. This is a huge plus for anyone looking to open up a five star restaurant as fast as they possibly can.

Circular and Oval Fences

This is a good one for those builders out there. If you’ve been trying to make some oval flowerbeds or, let’s say, a kiddie pool that’s bigger than the ones added within the game, you’re able to do that thanks to this mod!

It brings the ability to make circular and oval, low fences.

Shower With Gusto

Autonomous Sims tend to make poor choices. That’s why any mods that alter their decisions are very welcome in the community. For example, this mod makes it so that Sims won’t automatically opt to take a regular shower.

Rather, when given the option, they’ll choose a mood shower instead. This is useful as it will assure that your Sim keeps their mood going.

Activity Chair Works Better

The Activity Table is awesome for kids to work on their creativity, but it can be extremely clunky. With this mod, the whole thing becomes just a chair that you can set to any table.

That way, it’s a lot less space consuming and can become part of the already established decor.

Spawn in Faster

The game waits five minutes after a Sim has spawned into a lot before spawning in the next one. Five whole Sim minutes. This mod works to shorten that time so that locations are a lot less barren.

Super useful when combined with mods that increase number of people in a lot. No one likes it when the world feels empty, and this Sims 4 mod definitely helps with that.

Make Your Sims Look a Little Realistic

While the original art for The Sims 4 is great, having realistic skins always ups the quality of any game with mods.

There are sure to be many new skin mods that will come out as time progresses, so keep an eye out for them.

This mod, for example, is one of the very few and helps to make your characters look more realistic with their skin texture.

Anatomically Correct Mod

Think your male Sims look a bit too much like Ken dolls? Well, maybe it’s time to get this mod that adds some, ahem, anatomical correctness. Just… just check it out.

And if you’re interested in more adult-themed mods, you should check out our post over here.

Warning, there’s mature content in that link, though!

Make Time More Realistic

Time can be super fast in this game. Before you know it, you hardly have time to go out after a long work day. Especially since you want to make sure you complete your work requirements and keep your basic needs up.

This mod hopes to fix this issue for those that find that there’s not enough time in a day. It’ll make time work more realistically and mirror real life’s 24 hour cycle.

Keep Out

Tired of certain people coming over and rummaging through your stuff? This mod makes it possible to lock doors for certain people. You can choose up to 8 different Sims to not lock it for and allow them to freely enter and exit whatever room.

Perfect for misers with a ton of treasure in a certain room.

Take Care of That Baby

As has been stated many times, the characters in the game are sometimes total idiots with their autonomous actions.

Instead of taking care of a crying baby correctly, they’ll opt for the wrong actions sometimes.

Like feeding them instead of changing their diaper. This mod makes their autonomous decisions a lot smarter when it comes to making sure a baby is happy.

OMG, Have the Baby Already

Waiting for a baby to be born can be pretty annoying. Especially if you’ve had, like, a million Sim babies. This mod makes it possible to speed up the pregnancy with seven different options.

1 day pregnancy (8 hour trimesters)

9 day pregnancy (3 day trimesters)

18 day pregnancy (6 day trimesters)

30 day pregnancy (10 day trimesters)

2 day pregnancy (16 hour trimesters)

6 day pregnancy (2 day trimesters)

120ish day pregnancy(?) (40 day trimesters)

No Censoring

Want to see your Sims in a new light? Take out those censor mosaic blurs with this mod. Perfect with that previously mentioned male junk mod, eh?

Tone Those Trees Down

This mod is simple enough, but it gets rid of some dastardly glow if you happen to hate it. Download it to remove the Growfruit trees’ glow! It will be a regular ol’ tree.

Get to Work and Stay There

This mod is perfect for those that have Get to Work and find that moving up on their career paths is a bit time consuming and difficult.

It allows you to stay at your Doctor, Scientist, or Detective job for 15 hours, have the option to stay even later, and get double the wages for the time spent. Get those promotions!

Healthy Drinking

This mod adds a juice blender to your buy options for your household. You’ll be able to make freshly squeezed juice using fruits as ingredients. They’re taken from the fridge or Sim, whichever has the fruits first.

Note that the better the fruit, the better the juice quality. Oh, and it will cost you 180 Simoleons.

Couch Together

The original Sims 4 advertisements were filthy liars in the way it made it look like couches could hold multiple Sims all together like that. Well, this mod sets out to make this a reality.

With it, more than three Sims can sit at a couch and talk to one another. Just hangin’ out.

Working Alarm Clocks

This mod adds the functionality to the static alarm clocks to allow your Sims to wake up a bit earlier than they normally would. This is to help them prep in the mornings.

Actually adding functionality to something that should have had it to begin with is a huge plus.

Kleptos For All

Ever want to perform a robbery with a Sim that doesn’t have the Klepto trait? Well, now you can! This mod allows any Sim to have the “swipe” ability.

If everyone can be a thief now, well, we have to call this one of the best Sims 4 mods.

Security Cameras

Want some high-security decor for your household, retail store, or lot? Well, this mod adds the buyable security cameras to your game. They will cost you 500 Simoleons.

A bit of roleplay never hurt anyone.

Write Songs Faster

Have a musically inclined Sim but hate how long it takes them to write a song? This mod makes it so that your Sims can write a song on piano, guitar, or violin in just two hours.

This makes it more in line with other activities that deal with writing, so it’s definitely a good idea for fans that have a musical Sim.

No More Distortion

If your game’s got a bad case of your Sims’ television sets showing distorted images, this mod is for you! With it, the distortion that started happening after a patch will be bye-bye.

Cute Piggy Bank

This mod adds a piggy bank that you can buy for your Sims’ households. It’s not actually usable, but it is really cute.

Hug Like You Mean it

Whenever Sims use the “Lend Emotional Support” action, they seem to look a bit repressed in their hug. To make it way better and more emotional, you can download this mod and make it a much more intimate moment between the two Sims.

Simple, but a real roleplaying changer.

You’re No Easter Bunny

This mod just makes easter egg collecting way easier for your Sim. It makes the chances 20 or 40 times higher so you can get one of the specific easter eggs whenever you click the hidden eggs.

This is even without the collector trait!

Robot Skins

This mod makes skins available for your child Sim to be able to look like a tiny robot. Let them loose on society! It brings many different skins, colors, and heads.

While it’s not possible to make robots yet, this is a good alternative if you want to roleplay some beep boop beeps.

Teleport Sims All Over the Place

If you’ve been looking for a way to get some Sims to teleport over to your lot (or any lot) for whatever reason, this mod is for you.

You’re able to place this knight looking statue and choose which Sims will teleport over to its location.

Additionally, you can use the statue to make Sims “just go away” and leave the lot instantly. Perfect for getting rid of Death, right?

Hate Smiles?

If you can’t friggin’ STAND your Sim’s mood overlay showing them smiling all the time, this mod remedies your very specific disdain with the game.

It makes all the poses a more neutral look, without smiling and showing teeth. No happiness for you!

Rubik’s

For huge fans of Rubik’s Cubes, this mod is for you. Download it and you’ll be able to buy a Rubik’s Cube for 200 Simoleons from the skills section of the buy menu.

Funny thing about this mod, it’s basically reskinning of the magic 8-ball so your Sims will talk to it.

Lots and textures

With the camping game pack that you can get, you’re able to camp and visit new lots. This modder has changed the 30×30 lot to have a more “natural” look because she found that the previous one looked worse than what she could come up with. Expert.

This mod is also a gorgeous, aesthetic one that changes the way water looks like in pools and ponds. Now, water will be reflective, shiny, and look very realistic. It’s really a beautiful change to your pools.

Stop Sippin’

This mod removes the Sims need to constantly go get a random drink. Apparently, it’s a hidden mood in the game that they try to fulfill whenever they’re autonomous.

Neat to know, and even neater to get rid of!

Pokemon

This mod brings a set of Pokemon shirts for your Sims to don around town. They’ll be looking stylish. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many different shirts, but hey, any Pokemon is good Pokemon, right?

Speaking of those pocket monsters, by the way. Some modder also even added in a bunch of build/buy Pokemon to place all around your household.

They can’t move or anything like that, they aren’t pets, but it’s still really cool to decorate with. Here’s that mod.

Another neat thing is to make the Voidcritters (obviously influenced by Pocket Monsters) and cutting out all pretenses. This makes Voidcritters obviously Pokemon by literally making them into them.

Better Savant

This mod will upgrade the savant trait that your Sims can randomly get in order to make the increase in skills far more noticeable. Before, it’s 25% faster skill gain.

With this mod, it can be 5 to 12 times faster than usual. Time saver?

Keep Dancing

This mod makes the group dancing in Get Together last longer. You’d think people wouldn’t get bored of dancing together if they’re at a party or club, right?

So why are they walking away while the beat is just getting started?

Item Recolorings

There are a bunch of different mods that will allow you to buy even more color variants of popular items. For example, here’s the cheapest fridge, cheapest stove, and the waste bin, all in over 10 colors.

Keep an eye out for more items you might want in different colors. Recolors happen a lot.

Make Ordinary Places Special

With this mod, you’ll be able to hold any events in generic venues. No longer will you need to pick and choose where your next party is going to be.

Make it in the weirdest, run down place if you want to!

Neck Nibbles

This mod is for those romantic Sims out there. Install it and you’ll be able to perform the “kiss neck” with YA, adult, and elders. Nibble, nibble, nibble. Beautiful.

Disney Style

Them modders are incredible in how they design such wonderous houses. With this mod, your Sims will be able to live in the iconic Cinderella Disney castle.

It’s massive and ostentatious and perfect for Disney fans.

Tuck in Anybody

Let’s say that an adult Sim is sick and their partner wants to make sure they’re okay while they’re sleeping. Before, you couldn’t use the “Tuck In” command that you could with the younglings, but that’s no more!

With this mod, you’re going to be able to use the Tuck In command on any life state and age! Well, except Elder, for some reason. Cute, right?

Deathray

Are you a diabolical Sim scientist that invented the Freeze Ray that comes with the Get to Work expansion?

This mod enables the option to use it as a Death Ray which kills whatever Sim it’s used on as though it were electrocution.

Incense Doesn’t Burn Everything Down Anymore

If you, like me, love to use the mood buffers available within TS4, then you no doubt plant an incense holder here and there around the house.

And then everything is lit aflame as that one little stick causes a mass fire in your household. Ah, how peaceful, right?

Well, this mod makes it so that those little incense holders no longer cause fires. What a relief.

Towel Around

Like your created characters in their towels like when they exit saunas and venues in the Spa Day game pack? Well, this mod adds that feature to all kinds of lots, as well as makes it last for 30 in-game minutes.

Pets Don’t Have Fears

While it’s neat to have your pets in TS4 have a certain uniqueness to them, the fears can be a bit much. It’s annoying to hear them whining every five seconds or barking just because the TV is on.

This mod gets rid of all of that, as pets will no longer have any fear.

New Posters and Art

This mod adds a bunch of iconic movie posters to the buy menu. Not only that, but each of them have been switched around to fit the Sim world. The actors are all Sims, and the writing is even Simlish.

Meanwhile, this mod also adds artwork that you can purchase within the game. Of dogs on bicycles. It’s perfect. There are plenty of other mods you can search for and find of pretty much whatever you can imagine, too.

Additionally, there’s a ton of different artworks that you can download. I recommend ya have your eyes peeled for a bunch of these.

Birds

For those missing the birds from past Sims expansions, you’ll be happy to know that there are some mods that bring our feathered friends officially into the game. But why they weren’t included already only lord knows.

Here are two that allows you to place the birds in the game (one here and one here), and here’s one that makes it so you can put them in cages, too.

Shut the Aliens Up

For those of you that can’t stand the way aliens sound with their silly voices, you can install this mod and change them to sound much more human.

Additionally, in case somehow this doesn’t scare you, the Reaper.

Build Custom Showers

This is for those of you out there that have been dying for some new, beautiful, custom showers in the game. And you’re able to make some really spacious areas for the showers and really make your Sims’ bathrooms pop with modern designs using it.

Make Woohoo Less Lame

When a Sim is accepting a woohoo proposal, there are lame animations that stereotypical bros would do. Fist bumping, high-fiving, overly excited, all of these are replaced with flirty animations when you install this mod.

So much of the game was cut, for some reason, but modders have found them all out. This mod unlocks certain interactions that your Sims would do after they woohoo.

These include pillow talk, whisper secret, tickle, kiss, and snuggle nuzzle.

Sliding Doors

While I don’t doubt that there are plenty of examples of sliding doors in The Sims 4, I want to bring up these mods and custom content to your attention because you might not know they’re a thing.

Here’s one in particular that you can download to add functional sliding doors to your game.

Know Everything

This mod gives you the power of a search function within the game. You can look up any Sim by a variety of different filters including gender, household, age, and many more.

You can also find out about specific people by clicking on them, too. Perfect for finding out waaaaay more than you need to know about your neighbors.

Height Slider

Have you ever felt that your Sims’ heights just don’t make any sense? This mod will let you use a slider in-game to create the Sim of your dreams– height and all!

Simply download the mod, go into Create-A-Sim, and drag the slide on your Sims’ feet to adjust their height.

Personality Upgrade

Do you ever feel like your Sims are a bit bland? This mod will add a little spice to your game as well as your Sims’ lives. No more idle chatting where your Sims don’t learn anything about each other. Now they will make use of their interactions with each other, chatting, getting to know them, etc.

Each interaction will be based off of a Sim’s personality, feelings with the Sim they’re interacting with, and their own mood.

Extensive Sim Editing

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “wow, I wish I could edit every aspect of my Sim,” then we have just what you need. This mod, known as “MorphMaker,” lets you edit any detail of any type of Sim.

You can create your own custom morphs if you think you’re savvy enough!

Realistic Birth

If you feel like the birthing process in Sims is not exactly realistic, you definitely are not alone. This mod will allow you to experience more realistic births in your game, with all sorts of features from epidurals to natural births.

And that’s it for our mega post on the best Sims 4 mods that you need to download right this moment! Hope you enjoyed all the must-have Sims 4 mods we came across. If you are looking for some new Sims content, check out what we know about the upcoming game in the series here, and our picks for the best slider mods to install.

