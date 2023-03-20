Where to Find the Movie Theater in Sims 4 Growing Together

Image Source: Electronic Arts via SimGuruNova

Before Growing Together was released, the closest players got to visiting a movie theater was by purchasing the Movie Hangout stuff pack, which was mostly about having a movie-watching experience in the household. For the first time, players can actually take their Sims to watch a movie in San Sequoia. Although the movie theater is a rabbit-hole experience, attending a movie will increase your Sims’ fun need and they will gain different moodlets after the movie as well. Considering the location isn’t marked on the map, players might be wondering where the movie theater is in Sims 4.

Sims 4 Growing Together Movie Theater Location

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Movie theaters were introduced with the world San Sequoia, so in order to take your Sims there you need to have the Growing Together expansion pack. With that said, the first thing you need to do is open up the San Sequoia world on your map. Its location will be within the Anchorpoint Wharf area, right across from the square where the library is. In order to reach the movie theater, it’s best to travel directly to the Anchorpoint Library and then walk across the street to the cinema.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

After reaching the movie theater, you can click on it and choose whether your Sim should watch the movie alone or with friends. There are a variety of films to watch in all different genres, but keep in mind that each movie costs 15 Simoleons.

That’s where you can find the movie theater in Sims 4 Growing Together. There are so many new experiences introduced to play with, including the recent infant update that was added to the base game. For even more content on Sims 4, check out the related links below.

