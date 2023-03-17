How the Infants Update Changes the 100 Baby Challenge in The Sims 4

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The 100 Baby Challenge has been a staple in the Sims Community since it was first created by AndreaCat of Mod the Sims in 2010. But the latest free base game update added a whole new life stage (Infants) to the Sims 4 world. How does the Infants Update change the 100 Baby Challenge? Keep reading to find out.

The Infants update likely won’t change the rules much, but all the extra needs and interactions of the Infants life stage did just make the 100 Baby Challenge a lot more interesting.

The premise of the 100 Baby Challenge is pretty simple — have 100 babies in as few generations as possible. But while the rules may be less complex than other community challenges, that doesn’t mean it’s easy!

The 100 Baby Challenge was adapted for Sims 4 by Snarky Sims Witch, who has regularly updated it with each expansion, game pack, stuff pack, and update. Though she hasn’t amended the official rules yet, we can make some decent guesses as to how they might change with the addition of the Infants life stage.

When to Age Up

In the 100 Baby Challenge, Babies (now Newborns) can only be aged up on their natural birthday, while Toddlers can be aged up when they’ve maxed out three skills or reached level three in all of them. The Infants life stage, between Newborns and Toddlers, doesn’t have any skills, and although the Growing Together EP added Infant Milestones, they don’t operate the same way as Toddler Skills.

It’s possible that the challenge rules might be updated to allow Simmers with the Growing Together EP to age up Infants early once they’ve achieved certain milestones. But for now, players can age up Infants according to the rules for Babies — on their natural birthday, after the pop-up notification says it’s time for them to age up.

Longer Lifespans

The Infants update did more than add a new life stage; it extended all the other life stages (except for Newborns), giving all Sims longer lifespans than ever. This means your matriarch will be able to make even more babies before becoming an elder and passing the torch to the next generation. But it also means she’s going to have to spend even more time as a single parent to dozens of children, so…

Have you played the 100 Baby Challenge? Are you already feeling the heat with of the Infants update? Let us know in the comments! And be sure to check out our other Sims 4 content in the links below.

