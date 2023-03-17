The Sims 4: How to Do the 100 Baby Challenge

Want to know how to do the 100 baby challenge in The Sims 4? This interesting objective isn’t for the faint at heart, as it requires a lot of hard work to complete. Here is everything you need to know.

The 100 Baby Challenge is exactly what it sounds like—a challenge that pushes you to have 100 babies in The Sims 4. Seriously. While many challenges in The Sims 4 community also tend to have some sort of story element attached to them, the 100 Baby Challenge is far more plain and simple.

There is no particular explanation you have to keep in your brain as to why your Sim is going to be spend the vast majority of their life being pregnant. It’s all just a part of the fun and it’s actually far more challenging than you might expect.

How to Do the 100 Baby Challenge in The Sims 4

To get started with the 100 Baby Challenge in The Sims 4 you will have to start with the soon-to-be mother. Create a female Young Adult Sim and move her into whatever lot you desire. The only rule to remember at this point is that no cheats can be used while attempting to complete this challenge. So if you want a massive nursery for all your little ones or lavish backyard to escape a house filled with babies crying, you’ll simply have to work for it. Feel free to start low and save your money as there are no restrictions on moving to different lots.

While you have the freedom to move about as you please, this challenge is packed with a variety of different requirements and restrictions that help make the 100 Baby Challenge even more difficult. Here are the general guidelines:

Your matriarch cannot get pregnant by the same Sim twice

None of the fathers can move into the household nor can they assist the household in any other meaningful way. In other words, don’t think you’ll be able to make one of the baby’s fathers do all the work while you stay at home and care for the rapidly growing number of babies in the house.

All traits and aspirations for your children have to be randomized

You are not allowed to influence which gender the baby will be

You are not allowed to use mods, custom content or cheats

You can use nanny services or any other hired help to manage all the youngsters but you can’t use the free services reward trait

You are allowed to join and create clubs but are not allowed to use certain club perks. Perks from the Network Club, Rally the Troops, and any Emotional Perk garnered from clubs are banned from the challenge

Once a child becomes a Young Adult, they are free to move out of the house to make room for new babies but they can never move back into the house

You will successfully complete the challenge once you have given birth to your 100th baby. Keep in mind, however, as you tally up your youngsters that the last baby is the only one that does not have to become a Young Adult before they actually count towards your total. This will prevent some of you more sinister players from killing off underage Sims and still trying to count them towards your total.

Rules for Changing Matriarchs

Having one Sim give birth to a whopping 100 babies in one lifetime in The Sims 4 is a rough challenge. Fortunately, this challenge won’t force you to take on that kind of daunting task. You are absolutely allowed to change matriarchs after your Sim becomes an Elder.

At this point, your eldest daughter will be the one to step up to the plate and carry on the 100 Baby Challenge. If the new matriarch is not a Young Adult you will need to keep your original matriarch in the house to help care for her. Once she has become a Young Adult, however, you are free to move the original matriarch out of the home and leave the baby duties (pun intended) to the next in line.

Keep in mind that your original matriarch can’t get married until there is a new matriarch in line who is currently able to take on the new responsibilities of motherhood. If your original matriarch does get married, she will also need to move out of the house as the new husband will not be allowed to crash at the same lot.

It is perfectly fine to date other Sims at any point throughout the challenge so long as the matriarch does not become engaged before she is an Elder with a Young Adult daughter.

How to Age Up

There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to aging up your Sims throughout the 100 Baby Challenge. Newborns can only be aged up on their natural birthday, but other ages will give you some leeway on when you want your Sims to enter the next life stage.

Toddlers can be aged up on their natural birthday or once they reach level 3 in all skills or after maxing out three skills. Children and teenagers can be aged up on their natural birthday or after they receive an A in school.

UPDATE: The base game Infants update added changed the Baby life stage to Newborn and added a new life stage – Infant. Two days later, the Growing Together EP added three categories of Infant Milestones – Fine Motor, Gross Motor, and Firsts.

Snarky Sims Witch, the challenge’s creator, hasn’t updated the rules to include this new life stage or the new Growing Together EP. Snarky Sims Witch (or other community members) may add a new rule about aging up Infants early after achieving certain Milestones. For the time being, Simmers can follow the same rules with Infants as they do with Newborns – aging up on their natural birthday.

Making Money

Here is where things can get pretty tricky. You can’t leave a house full of babies unattended to rush off to work every day so you won’t be allowed to get a job. The current matriarch of the house is only allowed to bring in money from selling paintings, books or garden produce. Essentially you can only make money from home.

Whatever other home-based money makers you come up with are up to you as long as your job doesn’t take you away from your house of kids. For players using the City Living expansion or Get to Work there are a few other options as well.

Players with the Get to Work expansion are allowed to own a retail business and players with the City Living expansion are allowed to have any career that came with the pack as long as the Sim works from home.

And that is everything you need to know about how to do the 100 baby challenge in The Sims 4. For more help, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite.

